Tajudeen Abass set to join speakership race

T he sponsor of the highest number of bills in the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass is set to express his interest in the 10th Assembly Speakership. Abbas, who represents the Zaria Federal constituency in Kaduna State, is the Chairman of the House Committee on Land Transport. Abass is leading the bill sponsorship chart with 78 bills in the 9th Assembly. In the 8th Assembly (2015-2019)), he came third with 43 bills and 13 motions. Also, with 20 of his bills assented to so far, Abass is the lawmaker with the highest number of bills, which have been assented to by the President. Sources close to the lawmaker said Governor Nasir El-Rufai is backing his aspiration. “Remember, the primary function of legislators is law making and Tajudeen Abass has sponsored 78 bills, which is the highest in this Assembly. In the 8th House, he came third with 43 bills and 113 motions. “This is the man for the job and Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai is solidly behind his aspiration because Abass is a good product, and Kaduna State is offering the nation the best to lead the House of Representatives.”

