Tajudeen Abass set to join speakership race

T he sponsor of the highest number of bills in the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass is set to express his interest in the 10th Assembly Speakership. Abbas, who represents the Zaria Federal constituency in Kaduna State, is the Chairman of the House Committee on Land Transport. Abass is leading the bill sponsorship chart with 78 bills in the 9th Assembly. In the 8th Assembly (2015-2019)), he came third with 43 bills and 13 motions. Also, with 20 of his bills assented to so far, Abass is the lawmaker with the highest number of bills, which have been assented to by the President. Sources close to the lawmaker said Governor Nasir El-Rufai is backing his aspiration. “Remember, the primary function of legislators is law making and Tajudeen Abass has sponsored 78 bills, which is the highest in this Assembly. In the 8th House, he came third with 43 bills and 113 motions. “This is the man for the job and Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai is solidly behind his aspiration because Abass is a good product, and Kaduna State is offering the nation the best to lead the House of Representatives.”
Related Articles
Buhari Flays global financial structure for placing debt burdens on vulnerable countries
President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly criticised the current structure of the global financial system for placing unsustainable debt burdens on vulnerable countries. He warned that the burden would further make it difficult for most Least Developed Countries (LDCs) to meet the 2030 Agenda for 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The President said this yesterday in […]
FG moves to decentralise correctional centres
The Federal Government, yesterday, said that the proposed decentralisation of Correctional Service Centres will accelerate the desired reforms as well as decongest the centres across the country. The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), who stated this at the opening of a three-day National Summit on Correctional Reforms […]
Nigeria may resume int’l flights before October – Sirika
Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, said Nigeria would most likely re-open the country’s airspace to international flights earlier than October 2020. The minister, on his verified Twitter handle @hadisirika, said what was earlier announced to be re-opening of airspace to international flights for October 15, 2020 was the routine 90-day Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) by the […]