Sports

Takato wins Japan’s first gold medal of Tokyo 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Naohisa Takato has the honour of being Japan’s first gold medallist at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 after winning by ippon over YANG Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei in the judo men’s -60kg contest. Takato was also the bronze medallist in the same event at Rio 2016.

 

“For the past five years, I’ve been living as a bronze medallist,” he told reporters ahead of competing at Tokyo 2020. “I felt that there was a gap between myself and the gold medallist.

 

“In Tokyo, I want to win a gold medal no matter what.” Takato’s disappointment from five years ago, where he was a medal favourite, has been a driving force for the three-time world champion.

His ippon victory came off the back of multiple shido infractions by Yang. The win was also Japan’s first gold medal in the weight class since NOMURA Tadahiro at Athens 2004.

 

Speaking immediately after his win, the 28-year-old with tears in his eyes said: “I think this result was achieved with the support of everyone. I’m really glad that I was able to achieve this result because I’ve been causing so much trouble for my coaches.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

FG okays Premier Basketball League resumption

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

After many months of inactivity, the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Youth and Sports has informed the Nigeria Basketball Federation that the Men’s Premier League can resume.   This follows the decision of the Federal High Court in Abuja striking out the case brought against it by the Management Board of Kwese […]
Sports

Allardyce ready to ring changes as West Brom flop again

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sam Allardyce looks set to make some major changes after his West Bromwich Albion side crashed to another embarrassing defeat, hammered 4-0 by Arsenal to round off a tough Christmas period for the relegation-threatened Baggies. West Brom have picked up a single point in Allardyce’s four games in charge, conceding 13 goals and looking […]
Sports

Odegbami to Iheanacho: Make best use of your new form

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Gara-Gombe blames Guardiola for striker’s initial drop Ex-international, Segun Odegbami, has expressed his happiness on the current form of Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, as he called on the former junior international to make the best use of his current form. Speaking with New Telegraph in Lagos recently, Odegbami said it is always a good […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica