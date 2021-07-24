News

Take action to halt fake news,AbdulRazaq, Premium Times, NPAN urge media execs

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday joined media executives to call for urgent actions to halt the spread of fake news, saying the earlier the menace is tackled the better for peace and security of the country. The governor spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, at a lecture organised to celebrate the 60th birthday anniversary of Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin, a media giant and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state. AbdulRazaq said that media professionals would be best suited to regulate the industry themselves, especially with the advent of the social media and proliferation of news platforms, with scant regard for professional ethics and consideration for national security. He said: “Leaders in the media industry, politicians and government are concerned about the issue of fake news.

Today, anybody can wake up and set up a news agency online unregulated. You should not leave it to politicians to regulate it because you understand the industry better. “Anytime I see news online, I will first go to major newspapers and if it is not there, I will move away.

Now, we should go beyond that because there are a lot of slanderous, unprofessional reports trending online. You need to clean up the industry. So there is a challenge for you especially in making regulations that will check the trend of fake news.” Dapo Olorunyomi, publisher of the Premium Times online newspaper, who delivered the lecture said the media, which plays essential roles in strengthening democratic rule and accelerating national development, must not be left unguarded from saboteurs and the challenge of disinformation, noting that fake news is a menace prompted by technological advancement and can only be defeated intellectually.

He argued that no society where democracy is the choice of government can ever succeed without responsible media, tasking all decision-making organs to rise against the menace of fake news before it goes out of hand. While Kabir Yusuf, the NPAN president, stressed the need for media practitioners to substantially design a framework to address the problem of bad eggs in the industry, maintaining that self regulation is the best way to address the problem of fake news.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

El-Rufai appoints management, board of Kaduna agencies

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday appointed new members of the management team and boards of some agencies in the state.   Governor El-Rufai said the new appointment was part of his efforts to strengthen the state government’s structures across the board. A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, […]
News

Insecurity: Senator Sani Musa cries out

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

*Says: ‘Bandits have declared war on the people’ Senator Sani Musa has condemned the attack on another military camp in the Shiroro Local Government Area in Niger State, describing it as a declaration of war against unarmed people. While condemning the attack, Senator Sani Musa accused the government of doing little or nothing to stop […]
News

Sokoto NLC, TUC to join nationwide strike

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi, Sokoto

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Sokoto State have reaffirmed their intention to join the planned nationwide strike slated for today. NLC Chairman in the state, Aminu Umar Ahmed, stated this at a press conference in Sokoto.   Ahmed, who briefed the leadership of the affliated unions, including TUC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica