Take advantage of our import substitution policy, Buhari urges investors

President Muhammadu Buhari, has urged investors to take advantage of his import substitution policy, and invest in the country. Buhari gave this charge yesterday when he received the management of BUA Group led by its Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabi’u, at the Presidential Villa. He assured that entrepreneurs and the business community, whose investments align with the priorities of his government in value and job creation, would continue to receive the full support of his administration. Noting that the huge growth experienced by conglomerates like BUA Group was evidence of the correctness of government policies, Buhari said his government focused on import substitution to encourage local production and export in order to stimulate growth and stability.

“Let me assure you and the entire business community that this government remains ready, willing and able to support all well-meaning Nigerian entrepreneurs whose investments align with our import substitution and domestic job creation policies and programs,’’ he said President Buhari commended the Chairman of BUA Group for concentrating investments in the country, and transiting from trade to manufacturing. “I am impressed and proud of the transformation BUA has made from trading concern to a manufacturing conglomerate.

“A key pillar of our administration’s policy thrust is import substitution especially when it comes to essential items such as food, household consumables and shelter. “A nation of our size and with our natural and human resources is exhibiting its weakness if it continues importing essential commodities. “For every grain of rice, wheat or maize we import, we destroy the livelihoods of our local farmers while creating jobs abroad.

“It is because of this that seven years ago, our government introduced numerous laws, executive orders and incentives that support businesses with import substitution projects,’’ the President said. Stressing that the focus of the admiration was on job creation and economic security, the President said his hope was to see Nigerian companies expand their production expertise and capacity to other African nations helping them to also achieve their food and economic security goals. He said: “In the long term, our desire is to create a peaceful and prosperous continent with its young and talented population feeding, clothing and housing themselves.

“Today, through the BUA story, it is clear that we are on track! The company has continued to invest in domestic production and processing leveraging our local raw materials and youthful talent. “It is always heartwarming to see and learn of Nigerian companies doing so much within Nigeria. “Most of this phenomenal growth was achieved during this administration.’’ President Buhari noted that the successes recorded by entrepreneurs and the business community, like BUA, were “clear testaments to the correctness of our programs and policies.’’ “We have also seen similar successes, especially in the food and agri-input value chain,’’ he added.

The President extolled the Chairman of BUA for his resilience, steadfastness and patriotism, affirming that the government would continue to encourage small businesses to grow. In his remarks, Rabiu said the BUA Group was very mindful of where it was at the advent of the Buhari administration, and the giant strides it has taken today. He counted the blessings of the Group to include: Three new cement factories of 7.5 million metric tonnes capacity in Edo and Sokoto states to the already existing plants; a new 750,000 metric tonnes sugar refinery in Port Harcourt, Rivers State; a 20, 000 hectares 4-in-1 fully integrated sugar plantation in Kwara State with a sugar mill refinery and ethanol plant, four flour and pasta factories; a 200,000 barrels per day refinery with a petrochemical plant, among others.

