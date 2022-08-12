Business

Take advantage of our import substitution policy, Buhari urges investors

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…says BUA, others’ growth evidence of his success

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged investors to take advantage of his import substitution policy and invest in the country.
Buhari gave this charge Friday when he received the management of BUA Group led by its Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabi’u at the Presidential Villa.

He assured that entrepreneurs and the business community whose investments align with the priorities of his government in value and job creation, would continue to receive the full support of his administration.

Noting that the huge growth experienced by conglomerates like BUA Group was evidence of the correctness of government policies, Buhari said his government focused on import substitution to encourage local production and export in order to stimulate growth and stability.

“Let me assure you and the entire business community that this government remains ready, willing and able to support all well-meaning Nigerian entrepreneurs whose investments align with our import substitution and domestic job creation policies and programs,’’ he said.

Buhari commended the Chairman of BUA Group for concentrating investments in the country, and transiting from trade to manufacturing.

In his remarks, Rabiu said the BUA Group was very mindful of where it was at the advent of the Buhari administration, and the giant strides it has taken today.

 

