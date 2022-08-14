Take back your country, future, Obi tells young Nigerians

News Top Stories

The Labour Party(LP) presidential flag-bearer, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged young Nigerians to take back their country and their future before it is too late.

Obi, who was in Owerri, the Imo State capital yesterday to inaugurate a new party Secretariat donated  one of his supporters, said that Nigeria was on a dangerous path and cannot afford to continue on its present trajectory.

 

He expressed joy that Nigerian youths were more aware, more conscious and more anxious now to take charge of their country and future.

 

Obi stated his readiness and commitment to redirecting the concept of leadership in the country, pulling it out of its sorry state and handing it over to the youth and the Nigerian citizens, all of who had borne the brunt of bad leadership all the while.

 

He said: “As you know, campaigns have not started. So, I am not here for campaigns. I am here to receive from a wonderful supporter, who gave us this building to support our Labour movement.

 

“We have not started campaigns. When campaigns start, we will come and we will be able to tell you what we are going to do. But one thing we will assure you is that our journey is not the usual campaign. We are bringing back Nigerians, to take back Nigeria.

 

“We are going to take back Nigeria and give it to the youth, where it belongs. When that time comes, you will know. Together, we will change this country. We cannot continue this way.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

