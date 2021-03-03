News Top Stories

Take battle to terrorists, Senate charges Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

…confirms CDS, others

The Senate, yesterday, charged the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Service Chiefs to take the battle against the lingering terrorism in the country to the domain of the insurgents in order to overwhelm and defeat the criminals.

This was as the Senate, during plenary, confirmed the CDS and the Service Chiefs, who were recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari and forwarded to the Chamber for screening and approval, in accordance with constitutional provisions.

Giving the charge during plenary after the confirmation, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, urged the newly confirmed Service Chiefs to take the fight to bandits and insur-gents in a renewed bid to ensure security of lives and property all over the country.

The confirmed nominees are: Maj-Gen. Lucky Irabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu – Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Alao – Chief of Air Staff. The Senate President bemoaned the poor security situation in the country, stressing that the confirmation of the Service Chiefs had placed on them the responsibility of tackling banditry, kidnapping and insurgency in Nigeria. “Let me take this opportunity to thank the former Service Chiefs for doing their best, and also advise the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs that Nigerians expect so much from them. We are in a very serious situation.

The security situation must be improved, and the buck is now going to stop on their tables as far as operations are concerned,” Lawan said. Harping on the importance of security in Nigeria, the presiding officer assured of the continued support of the National Assembly to the new leadership of the military, saying: “We in the National Assembly, particularly in the Senate, will continue to support our Armed Forces in whatever way is possible.” He described as unacceptable, the recent activities of bandits which saw the kidnapping of students in Katsina, Niger and Zamfara states. “We believe that there is no better investment today in Nigeria, and, indeed at any time, than investing in the security of our country, to protect the lives and properties of our people. Therefore, we will continue to support them, but we expect excellence. We expect them to take the fight to the bandits.

“In a situation where bandits will come to a school, take over 300 students on motorcycles and disappear into thin air without any trace is not acceptable. “Something has to be done because apparently this is becoming an industry. Some people are benefitting from this, and we have to unravel who these people are and fight bandits and insurgents until we rescue our country.” The Senate confirmed the security chiefs following the consideration and adoption of the report of its Committee on Defence by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto North).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Trump breaks silence, slams Democrats’ latest impeachment attempt

Posted on Author Reporter

  As he left the White House to travel to the US-Mexico border, President Donald Trump spoke to reporters about the latest drama in Washington. “We want no violence,” he told reporters. He went on to condemn the Democrats’ latest effort to impeach him over claims that he attempted to incite a violent insurrection against […]
News

Ambassador TY Buratai: A Testament to Patriotism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A story is told of Oedipus the King, a play written by Sophocles, a great Greek writer. Oracle of Apollos prophesied that Oedipus would kill his father and marry his mother, and so it came to be that Oedipus actually killed a man he met in the wilderness, but the same man happened to be […]
News

Certificate forgery suit against Obaseki expires Saturday

Posted on Author TUNDE OYESINA

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed today for parties in the certificate forgery suit against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to adopt their written addresses. The adjournment was sequel to the fact that the life span of the suit expires on Saturday, January 9, a date, it would exactly 180 days […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica