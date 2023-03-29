News

Take care of environmental consequences of oil exploration in Nasarawa, Buhari charges NNPCL, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Success Nwogu

President Muham- madu Buhari has charged the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and its partners to take care of the environmental consequences of oil exploration and mitigate its negative effects in Nasarawa State.

Buhari gave this charge yesterday in a virtual message to the official spud-in of the Ebenyi- A Well located in the Middle Benue Trough, in Obi Local Gov- ernment of Nasarawa State, This came as he declared that the discovery and drilling of oil in the state would lead to greater prosperity for Nigerians as well as enhance overall energy security for the country.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said the surrounding communities would particularly benefit from the value created by the exploration and eventual production activities.

He thanked the government and people of Nasarawa State – the host community – for their unfettered support and collaboration towards the success of this exploration campaign.

Buhari recalled that the official commencement of drilling activities in the Middle Benue Trough was in line with ongoing campaigns for the exploration of crude oil and gas in the Nation’s Frontier Basins.

He listed the Chad Basin, Dahomey Basin, Anambra Platform, the Calabar Embankment, Sokoto Basin, Bida Basin, Benue Trough as well as the Ultra-Deepwater Niger Delta as areas where NNPC is extending its crude oil exploration.

“This is consistent with the commercial discover- ies of hydrocarbons in the Kolmani Area of the Upper Benue Trough. “I am pleased to note that activities are currently ongoing to develop the Kolmani petroleum discoveries to commercial production to add to the nation’s considerable hydrocarbon assets. “I am encouraged by the enormous work done by NNPC Limited to exploit the prospects in the Middle Benue Trough, leading to the event of today.

“I congratulate NNPC Limited, the Nigerian Up- stream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and other partners for their immense contributions towards making this day and this event possible,” he said, directing Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Group CEO, NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari to spud on his behalf. Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, and Group CEO, NNPCL, Malam Mele Kyari; Chief Executive Officer, NUPRC, Mr Gbenga Komolafe; Justice Bage Muhammad (rtd), and some royal fathers, among others at- tended the ceremony. Sule and Kyari performed the spud-in ceremony on behalf of Buhari.

