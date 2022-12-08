Take fight against antimicrobial resistance personal – Experts

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity. Experts say tackling the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials, the main drivers in the development of drugresistant pathogens, may address the challenges, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

To further create awareness around Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), medical experts have joined the global conversation on World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) marked globally from November 18 to 24 with a view to proffer solutions to the challenges posed by this menace. Unfortunately, over the past two years COVID-19 has threatened the progress made against AMR, making the phenomenon an even more prominent threat.

The pandemic has shown that it is essential, now more than ever, to find creative solutions to tackle the spread of infectious diseases and AMR. This year’s WAAW has the theme, ‘Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together.’ AMR is widely recognised as one of the biggest threats to global health today, with the potential of affecting anyone, at any age, in any country. Bacteria and other microbes develop mutations that protect them against antibiotics and other antimicrobial drugs, meaning that infections, including deadly ones, that we can now treat will become more difficult — even possible — to treat. Data from a news website developed by the United Kingdom’s Royal Society of Chemistry shows that 1.27 million deaths per year are directly attributable and almost five million deaths per year are associated with AMR. Consequently, without actions by governments, industries, and societies, AMR is expected to cause 10 million deaths globally each year by 2050.

According to the results of the most comprehensive study yet of the extent of AMR globally, published in The Lancet in January 2022 (The Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance report), death rates caused directly by AMR are highest in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia; this is part of the reason the negative impact of AMR on health among African population is of great concern to care workers. As experts however converse on AMR during the WAAW, Pfizer stated, “We believe that no one should face barriers to care based on their age, gender, ethnicity, socioeconomic status or geographical location.

“We are committed to a fairer future and are taking every action to drive more equitable access to highquality, safe, and effective healthcare solutions. However, the company noted that market potential for new antibiotics is limited, due to the steep costs of antimicrobial development, high risk of failure, long lead times, and growing awareness of the need to limit their use.

Recall that AMR is one of the greatest global health risks humans face today; and tackling this global problem requires that people around the world understand what the problem is and what is causing it. According to a Professor of Community Medicine at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH)/ College of Medicine University of Lagos (CMUL), Bayo Onajole who is also an epidemiologist, the causes of AMR and the roles of persons, communities and the nation at large to reduce the strain of this condition: “When we talk about microbes, very small organisms, and viruses, when we say anti-microbial it means it can kill those small germs. There are two types: one is disinfectants which are things that are used on non-organic or non-living things and they are used to disinfect or sterilise non-living things like instruments, tables, environment and all.

“The second group is used on human beings or living cells and they are called anti-microbes too. Those ones include drugs, especially antiviral and antibacterial drugs.” Speaking on the solutions to address the problems of AMR, Onajole encouraged individuals to always stick to full prescriptions as that were the first key to killing off any form of resistance that might arise from antimicrobials. “There are many ways to address the issues. One is the corporate prescription pattern and the prescription of adequate dosage.

“The second is about disseminating information or the orientation of the general public so that people do not abuse these drugs. “There is appropriate surveillance to make sure the drugs are not fake or adulterated and finally, the press must learn to disseminate appropriate information about responsible drug use to the public. “If people have staphylococcus aureus, they should tell them that if they don’t use a drug as prescribed, it is an abuse of dosage. Aside from the press, education is very important and very few people will have the opportunity to have an interaction with professionals but they have more interaction with the press.” Onajole also emphasised the need for dissemination of the right information to help people know the risks of AMR. “The role is that they should avail themselves with the right information.

They need to know the reasons to use drugs with appropriate prescription and dosage. They need to comply with the number of days that a particular drug is prescribed because if they do not complete the dosage, they are only giving the organisms power to resist. On what could be the solutions to tackle AMR by governments, health institutions, communities, families and individuals? Onajole said, “Governments at all levels must be proactive to monitor drug distribution and circulation to ensure that available drugs are not adulterated.

These will ensure that when you take drugs, you take the expected dosage of those drugs.” To help institutions, there is a need for training and retraining, added the epidemiologist. “Dosages too may change, he pointed out. On the part of communities, the professor of community medicine said they must be on the vanguard to protect their society by providing appropriate information at the right time and they must be able to put in place surveillance processes to check that people in the community use drugs rationally.

To individuals and families, they need to realise that whatever they do has a way of going round and affecting others and therefore if they do not abuse or misuse these drugs, they are also protecting their neighbours and families,” he said On his part, Dr. Adekunle Akinade, a public health physician at the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board (LSPHCB), explained that antimicrobial resistance was always bound to happen but it was just up to the people to protect themselves from this problem by following the right prescription and not setting themselves up to fail.

“This is how resistance works: everything that God creates wants to live, hence it leads to adaptation. Antimicrobials are drugs that will be deployed to kill those microorganisms. Now these microorganisms by mostly under dosing can lead to their resistance.

For example one gram of a drug prescribed for five days, when taken three times daily for three days results in relief in the patient. “You may feel you are better; let’s say 70 per cent of that microorganism has been destroyed but 30 per cent are not dead and will survive through an internal mechanism that it will develop by itself. “The organism system will try to recognise that killer that comes to invade them, find a way around them and begin to develop a species that is stronger than the drug. By that process it means if you deploy the same drugs afterwards it won’t affect the organisms because now we have a group of organisms that have adapted and you will need a higher dose of another drug to kill them,” he said.

