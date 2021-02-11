News

Take your case to National Assembly, Lawan tells Nigerians

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, appealed to all Nigerians to take whatever issues seriously affecting them to the National Assembly for legislative attention. Lawan made the appeal when a delegation of the Enugu State Committee on the creation of Adada State visited him in his office at the National Assembly.

The delegation, which included former Minister of Information and the immediate past President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, was led by Chief Vita Abba. The meeting was facilitated by Senator Chukwuka Utazi, who is currently representing Enugu North Senatorial District. The Senate President told his guests that they were in order by taking their request to the National Assembly.

“You are in order. You are at the right place. This is the people’s Assembly, saddled with the responsibility and mandate of receiving and listening to Nigerians who desire one form of legislative intervention or the other to ensure that Nigeria is stable, peaceful, that people live in harmony and trust.

“So your quest for the creation of Adada, you are welcome. We are going to give you every opportunity and support that will be necessary for the creation of the Adada State. “It is a constitutional and legitimate agitation. Nigerians should take the opportunity of the Constitutional review process that the ninth Senate and indeed the National Assembly have embarked upon. This is about the creation of Adada State. But there are so many other opportunities to better the lot of our people through constitutional amendment.

