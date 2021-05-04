News

Takeover investigation into murder of A’Ibom applicant, Reps urge IGP

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Tuesday mandated the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Baba to immediately commission and take over the investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators of the murder of an applicant, Miss Iniubong Ephraim Umoren.
The lawmakers also tasked the Inspector General of Police to ensure the protection of her family members from harrassment, intimidation and harm.
It consequently directed the House committee on women affairs and social development to follow up with the investigation and prosecution; ensure compliance and report back to the House.
This resolution was consequent upon a motion of urgent National importance sponsored by Hon. Unyime Idem.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FIRS rakes in N4.9trn revenue despite COVID-19 challenges

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…meets 98% target in 2020 Nami attributes feats to reforms Despite COVID-19 challenges, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) collected N4,952,243,711,728.37 tax revenue in 2020. FIRS Executive Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, confirmed the figure yesterday in Abuja while briefing journalists on performance of the tax authority in 2020. He said that the amount realised represents […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: Borrowing inevitable for infrastructural devt

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has justified why his government is borrowing to develop infrastructure. The President stressed that considering the nation’s dwindling revenue base, the government has been left with no option than to access loans to address the dire shortfall in infrastructure. Buhari expressed regrets for the nation’s loss of status as West Africa’s hub […]
News

41 PATIENTS RECEIVE SUPPORT FROM AILM ON UDOM EMMANUEL’S 54TH BIRTHDAY

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Two mothers of multiple birth children at Saint Luke’s Hospital Anua, and 39 other patients in Akwa Ibom state have received financial support to offset their hospital bills.   The financial support was given by Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, AILM, a foremost sociopolitical group in Akwa Ibom state to some indigent patients at Saint Luke’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica