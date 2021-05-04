Takeover investigation into murder of A’Ibom applicant, Reps urge IGP

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Tuesday mandated the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Baba to immediately commission and take over the investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators of the murder of an applicant, Miss Iniubong Ephraim Umoren.

The lawmakers also tasked the Inspector General of Police to ensure the protection of her family members from harrassment, intimidation and harm.

It consequently directed the House committee on women affairs and social development to follow up with the investigation and prosecution; ensure compliance and report back to the House.

This resolution was consequent upon a motion of urgent National importance sponsored by Hon. Unyime Idem.

