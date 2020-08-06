Takeover of Edo Assembly, recipe for anarchy – PDP

…as Police, other security agencies lay siege on complex

Onyekachi Eze (Abuja) and Cajetan Mmuta (Benin)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Thursday’s invasion of the Edo State House of Assembly is an invitation for trouble.

The party called on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately stop the invasion and accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of illegally deploying security operatives from Abuja for the invasion.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference, described the invasion as a “coup against the democratic order of Edo State and a recipe for anarchy, chaos and bloodletting”.

“We urge the Inspector General to act with dispatch to curb this nefarious situation, which has heightened tension in the state, and if not halted, may results in a bloody clash as the citizens are already charged to defend their symbol of democracy from a forceful takeover,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said the takeover was a plot by the APC to overheat the polity and create a security situation with the view to unleash violence on the people, derail the democratic order in the state and blame it on security agencies.

He condemned what he decried as APC’s resort to self help, and accused the party and its agents of plotting to forcefully takeover power in Edo State through the back door.

“Our party has been informed that the plot is to use the illegal security operation to seize the processes of the House of Assembly and illegally inaugurate certain individuals whose seats have been lawfully declared vacant with plans to use them to pull down democratic structure in the state,” he added.

Ologbondiyan alleged that the plot was to import a fake mace to the state, cause anarchy and then push for the imposition of a state of emergency in the state.

Meanwhile, there was heightened tension in Benin as teams of security agents drafted from various commands in Edo State laid siege on the Anthony Enahoro legislature at the Kings Square otherwise known as the Ring Road in Benin the state capital.

The hordes of security operatives were at the complex to protect the area from any invasion following wild rumours of alleged plot by forces of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deploy special force from the headquarters of the Nigeria Police in Abuja to takeover the legislature.

This is Governor Godwin Obaseki as said that there was no cause for alarm over the alleged plan by opposition groups, assuring that he would deploy the instrument of power and law of the state and nation to protect the state and people of Edo State.

Obaseki had made a quick return to Benin City from Edo north where he had been since Monday this week for his ongoing re-election campaign across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He was accompanied to the House of Assembly complex by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

Thousands of youths and members of the ruling Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) stormed the house in solidarity with the governor.

The battle-ready youths with placards chanted solidarity songs even as they took over the area.

However, it was learnt a Special Anti-Robbery Squad deployed from Abuja had in the early hours of Thursday chased away policemen guarding the House of Assembly Complex.

Teams of anti-riot police, Department of

State Services (DSS) operatives, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and plainclothes operatives were on ground along with hundreds of patrol vehicles.

Activities of the security agencies were coordinated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of operations, Mr. Ajala.

