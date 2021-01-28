News Top Stories

Taking a nap can boost brain function – Researchers

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in China have said that taking a nap in the afternoon could actually boost mental agility. According to the result of their findings reported in the journal ‘General Psychiatry,’ a midday nap was associated with a rise in “locational awareness,” verbal fluency and working memory, though, the study couldn’t prove cause and effect.

The new study was led by Dr. Lin Sun, of the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Center at the Shanghai Mental Health Centre in Shanghai, reported the ‘Newsmax’. The researchers collected data on more than 2,200 people at least age 60 who lived in Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Xian.

In all, more than 1,500 took regular afternoon naps, which were no more than two hours long, and 680 did not. Study participants were given tests that judge several aspects of mental ability, including visuospatial skills, working memory, attention span, problem-solving, locational awareness and verbal fluency. The study found that those who took afternoon naps scored higher than those who didn’t, and there were significant differences in locational awareness, verbal fluency and memory.

“Among the things that are good for you and fun, you can now count daytime naps,” said Dr. Gayatri Devi, a neurologist specialising in memory disorders at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. “We know that healthy sleep habits are protective for dementia and this study suggests that at least for some, midday naps may be of benefit in keeping the brain healthy,” said Devi, who wasn’t involved in the new research. He stressed, however, that “more studies are needed to confirm this preliminary finding,” the report stated.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa set up committee to boost IGR

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State Government has constituted a Tax Advisory Committee for the state to boost internally generated revenue. The committee, led by the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, will also explore other areas to make the state less dependent on monthly federal allocation. The government at its fourth State Executive Council session at the Government House […]
News Top Stories

2023: There’s no written pact on zoning in APC, says Odigie-Oyegun

Posted on Author JohnChuks Onuanyim

…calls for inclusiveness in governance Says any part of Nigeria can produce president A former National Chairman All Progre s s i v e s Congress (APC) has shed light on the controversial zoning of the presidential ticket of the party to any part of the country as it being widely bandied about, insisting that […]
News

Childhood maltreatment raises cardiovascular disease risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said all types of childhood maltreatment were associated with    state  a higher risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) in both men and women.   These are the findings of the new study published online in the journal ‘Heart’   To this end, “The authors recommended that such victims might […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica