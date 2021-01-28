Taking a nap can boost brain function – Researchers

Researchers in China have said that taking a nap in the afternoon could actually boost mental agility. According to the result of their findings reported in the journal ‘General Psychiatry,’ a midday nap was associated with a rise in “locational awareness,” verbal fluency and working memory, though, the study couldn’t prove cause and effect.

The new study was led by Dr. Lin Sun, of the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Center at the Shanghai Mental Health Centre in Shanghai, reported the ‘Newsmax’. The researchers collected data on more than 2,200 people at least age 60 who lived in Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Xian.

In all, more than 1,500 took regular afternoon naps, which were no more than two hours long, and 680 did not. Study participants were given tests that judge several aspects of mental ability, including visuospatial skills, working memory, attention span, problem-solving, locational awareness and verbal fluency. The study found that those who took afternoon naps scored higher than those who didn’t, and there were significant differences in locational awareness, verbal fluency and memory.

“Among the things that are good for you and fun, you can now count daytime naps,” said Dr. Gayatri Devi, a neurologist specialising in memory disorders at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. “We know that healthy sleep habits are protective for dementia and this study suggests that at least for some, midday naps may be of benefit in keeping the brain healthy,” said Devi, who wasn’t involved in the new research. He stressed, however, that “more studies are needed to confirm this preliminary finding,” the report stated.”

