Taking BP measurements from both arms reduce heart attack, stroke risks

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have said that taking blood pressure measurements from both arms could help save lives.

According to the findings of a new study published in ‘Hypertension,’ a difference in blood pressure between both arms was linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke and death. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is one of the main risk factors of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease and heart attacks.

Their results were based on data gathered from 24 global studies of nearly 54,000 people, spanning Europe, the United States (U.S.), Africa and Asia. International blood pressure guidelines advised health professionalstomeasureblood pressure in both arms when assessing cardiovascular risk, but this was ‘widely ignored,’ the experts claimed.

Current UK and European guidelines on what constituted a risk in terms of blood pressure differences between the arms, known as bilateral blood pressure, should be lowered from 15 to 10 millimetres of mercury(mmHg), theysaid. The new study provided a new upper limit of ‘normal’ for an inter-arm difference in blood pressure, which was significantly lower than the current guidance. This could alter internationalhypertensionguidelines, meaning more at-risk patients could be identified and receive potentially life-saving treatment. The lead study author, Dr. Chris Clark, at the University of Exeter Medical School, said: “Checking one arm then the other with a routinely used blood pressure monitor is cheap and can be carried out in any healthcare setting, withouttheneedforadditional or expensive equipment.”

While international guidelines currently recommend that this was done, it only happened around half of the time at best, usually due to time constraints.

The Mailonline reported that the little extra time it takes tomeasurebotharmscouldultimately save lives. “We are not saying that an inter-arm difference causes strokesorheartattacks,” Clark said.

“Our belief is that a difference between blood pressure between arms represents underlying differences in the health of the arteries (the brachial arteries) that we are using to measure the arm blood pressure.”

