Taking breakfast after 8.30am raises diabetes risk

United States (U.S.) researchers have said that consuming breakfast after 8.30am may have a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes. According to the results of a new study, eating in the early morning hours was associated with lower insulin resistance and lower risk of Type 2 diabetes. The study was to be presented at the ENDO 2021, a virtual conference of The Endocrine Society taking place in San Diego, California in the United States from March 20 to 23. These findings were part of a study on fasting, but researchers found there were benefits to an early breakfast even if you aren’t fasting. Lead researcher of the study from Northwestern University in Chicago, Dr. Marriam Ali, said: “We found people who started eating earlier in the day had lower blood sugar levels and less insulin resistance regardless of whether they restricted their food intake to less than 10 hours a day.

Ali and her team analysed data from 10,575 adult Americans from a national survey on health and nutrition to see if they could find patterns between meal timing and levels of blood sugar and insulin, the ‘INSIDER’ reported. They found that intermittent fasting, or eating during a limited window of 10 hours or less each day, was linked to higher insulin resistance. That means people who fasted were less responsive to insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar. Insulin resistance is a risk factor for developing Type 2 diabetes. These findings contrast with previous research showing fasting might improve insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control, the report stated. However, people had lower levels of insulin resistance if they had their first meal before 8.30am, regardless of whether they fasted or not. And while fasting didn’t seem to matter for blood sugar levels, an early breakfast did. People who ate before 8.30am had lower blood sugar levels too, suggesting that morning meals had more metabolic benefits overall.

