Taking democratic dividends to rural areas with quality respresentation

CHEKE EMMANUEL reports on the drive of a former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura to return to the senate for a second term. Al-Makura represents Nasarawa South Senatorial District in the Senate

There is no perfect democracy anywhere in the world. Even democracies in the developed countries of the western countries are still having one form of challenge or the other. In Nigeria, however, democracy has grown from strength to strength since the return of democratic rule in 1999, despite the daunting challenges facing the country. Although past and successive administrations in the country have laid solid foundations for a stable, peaceful, united and prosperous country beginning from the Second Republic till date. Today in Nigeria, democracy has brought about freedom of speech, freedom of association, freedom of movement, freedom of franchise to vote and be voted for in all elections and enthrenched the Rule of Law as it is enshrined in the Nigerian constituttion. Nigeria has witnessed some kind of stability in her democratic journey since the return of civil rule in 1999, thereby awakening the consciousness of Nigerian citizens to their civic responsibility and adherance to the rule of Law and values. In Nasarawa State, the story is not different. The state, which was created on October 1, 1996 christened ‘ Home of Solid Minerals’ has witnessed rapid transformation beginning from the first civilian goverment in 1999, where the first executive governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, (PDP) who ruled between May 29, 1999- 29 May 2007, laid solid foundation for the development of the state. Abdullahi Adamu established some key notable institutions to put the state on the path of development and prosperity during his two consecutive tenures in office as governor. Some of these institutions included: Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State Polytechnic Lafia, now Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia. Others are: School of Health Technology, Keffi, National Orientation Camp for National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in Keffi and School of Nursing and Midwifery Lafia and creation of Development Areas and chiefdoms and provision of some basic healthcare facilities across the state and uniting the various tribal groups among many things. The journey for the stability of the state continued when the administration of late Aliyu Akwe Doma (PDP) of blessed memory expanded the economic frontiers of the state by constructing some major rural roads across the state. Late Aliyu Doma strengthened the existing infrastructure and engendered peace and peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic nationalities in the state. Aliyu Doma governed the state between May 29, 2007-May 29, 2011 when the current senator representing Nasarawa South, Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) wrestled power from him through the ballot. The development process continued to grow at snail pace until the coming on board of Alhaji Umaru Tanko Al-makura popularly known as ‘ ‘Architect of modern Nasarawa State’ in May 2011 and was re-elected in 2015 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) when massive infrastructural development were witnessed across the length and breadth of the state. The giant strides recorded during Tanko Almakura included construction of massive roads infrastructure in Lafia, which hitherto looked like a glorified local government headquarters but turned to a city. Construction of Lafia Airport at Kwandere, rehabilitation/ construction of water works in Wamba, Nasarawa town, Keffi, Obi, Awe, Gudi and development of Modern markets and healthcare facilities, including the Nasarawa Infections Disease Centre and other primary, secondary and tertiary health facilities across the state, including human capital development and lots more. Today, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura stands tall in the history of development process of the state, not just because of his monumental achievement in government which earned him the accolade of the ‘ Architect of modern Nasarawa State’ alone, but his drive for good governance and inclusiveness in governance made him impeacablly outstanding among his peers. No wonder that the people of Nasarawa South Senatorial District found him worthy and wasted no time in accepting him when he first came out to aspire to represent them in the Senate in 2019 as a result of on his pedigree and track record of performance, when he held sway as governor for two consecutive tenures in office between 2011-2019. Interestingly, Senator Al-makura changed the narrative of just mere representation to quality, true, genuine, pragmatic and practical representation, touching lives ever experienced in the history of Nasarawa South Senatorial District through legislation and uplifting the standard of living of his constituents in the past three and half years as a senator. A quintessential patriot and achiver, Tanko Al-makura believes that the only way to make governance more meaningful to the people is to take the dividends of democracy to their door steps and improve the social and economic wellbeing of the electorate generally. The good news today is that, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura’s track record of performance both as former governor and as senator is well known and commended by many both within and outside the shores of the state. Al-makura is being celebrated today because of his humility, simplicity, hard work and love he has for his state and country. These kind gestures have endered Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura to people of all kinds, big, small, old and young, women and children, who are singing good songs about him both in cities, towns, communities and villages in the state particularly in Nasarawa South Senatorial District, where he touched lives of his constituents in various ways of human life. No wonder that the stakeholders in the Nasarawa South Senatorial district that attended the official inauguration of Senator Tanko Almakura’s campaign council/ Advisory council held at the Ta’al Conference Hotel in Lafia recently did not mince words by assuring him of their support and that of their followers. Speaking at the event, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura assured the people of quality representation and provision of dividends of democracy to his constituents much more than he had already done before and still doing. He said: ” I wish to thank all the citizens of Nasarawa South Senatorial District because I have seen love; I have seen loyalty, I have seen commitment and true followership of the people of Nasarawa State. ” Your initiatives for strategizing to give me the support. You elected me as governor for eight years. You elected me as your senator and still serving and more importantly, to show your commitment, your faith , your love and trust in me. “You have all come everywhere from communities, villages and you are all for me and by the special grace of God we shall succeed” “As you can see, we the people of Nasarawa State have not made any mistake. If you look at who Abdullahi Sule is, you will know that you have made the right choice.” Continuing, Al-makura in his usual humility and simplicity took liberty of the occasion to apologise to those that constested with his successor, Abdullahi Sule, saying ” I would like to express my apologies to those that contested with him. I showed clearly to everyone that my choice which I had every constitutional right to choose was Abdullahi A. Sule and the people of Nasarawa State had so supported. I specially thank you. “One of the things from Engineer Abdullahi Sule is competence, his pedigree, his experience not only in politics but economic system and today, I can say Nasarawa State is better for it.” ” His continuity has added value to the existing infrastructure in Nasarawa State within three and half years. This gentleman tried his best to add value to each of the projects that were started right from the creation of the state and that shows some kind of wonderful initiatives we can trust him with a tenure of another four years by God’s grace.” “I have not come here to campaign but to appreciate you and thank you officially through this inaguration my campaign council that I am embarking on yet another exercise, so that I can continue with the little effort I have been able to do in the past four years in the Senate” ” I can assure you that in every Lacal goverment and in every Development Area in this senatorial zone, there is no where I have not touched physically and infrastructurally. I want to assure you if I am given another opportunity of another four years, I will do more than what I have already done before.” He added: “However, what is more important to me today in my inauguration of my campaign council is to admonish the people of Nasarawa State and to plead with you my brothers and sisters to ensure peaceful coexistence.” “Gone were the days when think of ourselves as different tribes or people of different religions or different other premodial factors. God in his infinite mercy created us with our differences and made us to stay in one place. So, it is our ability to make our differences our strength” Also speaking at the event, chairman, , Nigeria Labour Congress, Nasarawa State chapter, Comrade Yusuf Sarki Iya, pledged to mobilise workers in the state to vote for Senator Almakura during the 2023 elections. He said: “We will mobilise workers to support you. We will mobilise advocates and canvass support for you to enable you succeed” “You did well when you were the governor of the state and you brought another person, Governor Abdullahi Sule and he is doing well. We will support you all.” In his remark, Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuuel Akabe, praised Senator Tanko Al-makura for his immense contributions and his sterling leadership style, calling on the people of the state to continue to support him. In their goodwill messages at the event, the Director General, Senator Al-makura Senatorial campaign council, Hon. Edward Auta; State Secretary of All Progressives Congress; Aliyu Bello, Barr.Mustapha Galadima and Hon. Mike Ato and Mohammed Ayitogo amongst other prominent personalities, who spoke at the event, drummed support for the reelection of Al-makura.

