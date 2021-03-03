Taking Izon kids to the next level in ICT world

In this period and era where the Niger Delta youths are talking of oil and agitating for resources control, a visionary youth, Oyeinnoah Paris, the chief executive officer of Boungbai Computers Netware Limited (www.boungbai. com) located in Yenagoa, Bayelsa sate in his late twenties started to pursue his career in the information and communication technology world. A professional teacher he is, started this career six years ago and now about 34 years old.

It is impressive that he could think of something tangible especially when he is supposed to be neck deep into crimes like some of the youths who are indulging in kidnapping, oil bunkering, bursting of pipelines because he is from an oil producing community.

Rather, he overlooked all those things that could fetch him quick money and decided to focus on ICT just as he told New Telegraph that ICT is another form of oil boom. Paris disclosed that he got his inspiration from God stating that he was sleeping one day and God showed him a board and gave him a marker and told him to go and start.

He narrated, “first, I started it like a normal business center marinating that he learnt the ICT from India. But one striking thing about the young man in his business is the passion to bring kids to know what ICT is all about hence he started a programme called Izon kids code where he said he has trained so many children, some of whom he has employed. On the Izon code kids package, he explained that Izon code kids is a concept that his company actually developed.

“We have come to understand that most of the lucrative industries in the world today are ICT based and participation of the Izon people in these industries are not encouraging. “Izon code kids came to existence because we understand that to build a society; we should start with the young.

At that young age, the mind is open. Whatever the society puts in will result for the better. So we want to welcome these children for their mind to be positioned in this aspect so that at the long run whether you are a school dropout, whoever you are, you will be captured because ICT doesn’t require certificates. It is simply practical. Explaining, “the intention of that programme is to bring out talents. It is a way of competition where who is who in ICT in the state come together. It will be a ground for talent discovery in the state.

So the few companies around will also pick one or two persons to train them in any capacity. Then we would have succeeded in been able to expose our people to foreign scholarships. “We have done it for two years spending our money. We wrote to about 78 schools in Bayelsa challenging them to come and compete. Do you know that so many schools in this town are with so many computers but without a computer teacher and people pay big schools fees in the schools,” he pointed out.

Yet there is another package according to the young man called ‘monitor me.’ The ‘monitor me,’ he said will focus on projects execution in the Niger Delta. Monitor me he said will enable the entire environment monitored by people.

“For instance, if a project is sited in my community Otuan in Southern Ijaw local government, the only thing that we need to do as a group is to get the specification of that project. Then we fix it on the site and tell the public that such project is in the community. Monitor it. If a tipper of sand is dropped, it is left for the people to get a shot and fix it in the site.” Paris said, “Today, we are crying that Hausa man is taking our oil but we can’t control it because it is not in our head. But this is another natural resource that God has brought to us in the name of ICT. Why not put it in our head.

Although, it has not been rosy according to him, the issue of lack of electricity is there. The financial pressure is also there. Determined to succeed, Paris narrated,” these things don’t come naturally but by divine intervention, it comes from the inside. So if you are not motivated enough you will just back out. Another reason is because we see the end of where we are going. We are like a family here, so we have decided to work together in that capacity to make sure that we affect other lives in the environment. We can’t back out now. It is when you have no intention of winning that you can back out,” he said.

He was certain that by the end of March, he would be launching an online computer training platform. “And by this time next year, we will be challenging Bayelsa, we will be asking them, what are the problems areas that need to be sorted in the area of ICT?” He assured. One of the boys in the company, Tare Oyinbrakemi Sixteen stated that “I came here when I was 14, my typing speed now is 86 per minute.

I can code now which is the essence of software development. I can design and I can do Corel draw development. I can design flyers. Also Jude Ofoni, 16, said, “my typing seed now is 83 per minute. I can code and design. Sophia, 17, said, “I can type and my typing speed is 75 per minute. I’m into animation and Forex trading.

