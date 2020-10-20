Taking menstrual hygiene to girls in rural communities

Nigeria recently joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child and the focus was on the need to address the challenges girls face, empower and to protect their human rights. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Adolescent girls have the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life, not only during these critical formative years, but also as they mature into adulthood. If effectively supported during the adolescent years, girls have the potential to change the world – both as the empowered girls of today and as tomorrow’s workers, mothers, entrepreneurs, mentors, household heads, and political leaders.

An investment in realising the power of adolescent girls upholds their rights today and promises a more equitable and prosperous future, one in which half of humanity is an equal partner in solving the problems of climate change, political conflict, economic growth, disease prevention, and global sustainability.

Girls are breaking boundaries and barriers posed by stereotypes and exclusion, including those directed at children with disabilities and those living in marginalized communities. As entrepreneurs, innovators and initiators of global movements, girls are creating a world that is relevant for them and future generations.

In line with this, the Director- General of the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Mary Ekpere-Eta, led major stakeholders to a rural settlement in Mabushi Abuja for a community outreach targeted at girls.

The outreach, which had Ekpere-Eta distributing hygiene kits to many girls, was part of activities to mark the 2020 International Day of the Girl Child. This year’s celebration has as its theme: “My Voice, Our Equality.” Ekpere- Eta called on the girls to remain steadfast in the push for a good life. She stressed the need for girls to complete their education and always search for knowledge, which would help them in excelling in life.

She expressed appreciation to Procter&Gamble, manufacturers of personal care and hygiene products for donating free sanitary pads, part of which were handed over to the girls who attended the outreach. She asked parents to ensure that their homes, community and schools were safe places for girls, saying the girl-child needs all the protection she can get as they grow into adults.

She said the National Centre for Women Development was committed to having the voices of girls and women heard, as this was necessary for gender equality. She disclosed that the NCWD had set up a menstrual hygiene corner as the anchor for the Centre’s drive to improve personal hygiene among girls across the country. According to her, this initiative will protect them from exploitation when they search for money to purchase sanitary pads during their monthly menstrual periods.

“We are here to take the message of education for a fulfilled life, personal hygiene with menstrual hygiene at its centre to our girls in low income communities. We are happy to be among you as we believe that today’s messages will resonate in your minds and will bring about positive change”, she said. Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, who was also at the event, said the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration has been making the necessary investments to further improve girl child education.

Tallen, who spoke in Hausa, also called on girls at the event to avoid actions that could stop them from completing their education. She also applauded Procter & Gamble for supporting the NCWD to make sanitary pads available to the girls. Chairperson House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs, Otunba Wunmi Onanuga, expressed optimism that the girls will perform better, as many women have paved the way in different sectors.

She commended Tallen and Ekpere-Eta for prioritizing the rights, safety and welfare of the girl child. She urged girls at the event to aim for the top as they could one day occupy high offices including that of the president, minister and members of the National Assembly. She reiterated her commitment to the passage of laws that promote gender equality. Chairperson, House of Representatives Committee on INEC, Aisha Dukku, tasked girls on remaining in school and completing their education.

Speaking in the same vein, Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) asked girls to stay away from anything that could truncate their education.

“I heard you say yes to prayers for you to become ministers, members of the National Assembly or even president. Education is the only vehicle through which you can get into these positions.

So, you must as young girls stay away from anything that will stop your education”, Orelope- Adefulire said. National President, National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Dr. Laraba Shoda, focused her goodwill message on the need for mothers to give sex education to their girl child. She said that with the right form of sex education, girls will not be abused, even as they are better empowered to make decisions on their reproductive health.

A representative of the community, Hon. Tanko Yamayo, said girls in his community will benefit from the information shared and that the hygiene kits given them would be useful. Highlight of the event included a lively performance by Gbaygi Mizh Gbagyizamu cultural dance troupe.

