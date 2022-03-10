Taking Nigeria’s sugar industry to next level

When President Muhammadu Buhari won re-election in 2019, he promised to take the mantra of change adopted in his first four years to the next level. President Buhari assured Nigerians that he was on course to fulfill his promises on security, economy and anti-corruption which helped him to win the 2015 election. He reminded voters about the ‘depth of decay’ which he inherited and insisted that his efforts were focused on rescuing the country from decades of failed promises. He promised that if re-elected, he would use the successes recorded in his first term to serve as a basis for a stronger country.

As the campaign waxed stronger, President Buhari said, “Foundational work is not often visible, neither is it glamorous – but it is vital to achieving the kind of country we desire. Judging by the prior depth of decay, deterioration and disrepair that Nigeria had sunken into, we are certain that these past few years have put us in good stead to trudge on the NEXT LEVEL of building an even stronger nation for our people.” Three years later, the results of his promises are beginning to show and Nigerians can actually confirm that the foundation for a strong, stable and prosperous country has been laid by this government.

A pointer in this direction is the successful implementation of a laudable policy on sugar production that the Buhari administration inherited from its predecessor and adopted as one of its frontline programmes. The policy, encapsulated in the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP), is a 10-year roadmap policy which seeks to meaningfully revitalise the once vibrant sugar production sub-sector of the food and beverages industry in a bid to make Nigeria one of the leading sugar producing nations on the African continent. The sugar roadmap policy, which began implementation in 2013, is anchored on four major planks.

The objectives included: To raise local production of sugar to attain self-sufficiency; To stem the rising tide of unbridled importation of the commodity; To create huge number of job opportunities and to contribute to the production of ethanol and generation of electricity.

Though the National Sugar Development Council is the leading implementing agency of the policy, its implementation involves allocation of responsibilities to relevant stakeholders like the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Ministry of Finance as well as other relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs). In addition, stakeholder institutions and facilitators such as millers, importers, cane growers and banks continue to play pivotal roles in the implementation of the master plan.

The journey to self-sufficiency in sugar production isn’t without some hiccups, but the Federal government through the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), under the amiable leadership of Mr. Zacch Adedeji as its Executive Secretary is committed to addressing those peculiar chal- 19 THURSDAY, march 10, 2022 NEW TELEGRAPH lenges frontally as seen in a number of innovative and pragmatic steps taken since he came on board in March 2021. Nigeria has since met and surpassed its raw sugar refining capacity, which is a major component of the NSMP, a feat which government is trying its best to replicate in the Backward Integration Programme (BIP) aspect of the NSMP. The Adedeji-led Council has, in more ways than one, demonstrated its readiness to ensure that the sugar BIP project achieves its desired objectives.

Mr. Adedeji had, during different engagements with operators in the sector, reiterated the Council’s firm position on the implementation of the BIP. According to him, “Nigeria has since met its raw sugar refining capacity, which is very commendable. But like I have always stated, the successes achieved in the area of raw sugar refining must be replicated in the BIP project.

We can only celebrate as a sector if we are able to grow cane and produce raw sugar locally. I know it is a tough job, but we are more than ready to achieve our target objectives given our commitment and efforts.” Since he assumed office as the fifth substantive Executive Secretary of the Council in March 2021, Mr. Adedeji has taken profound steps and birthed very innovative ideas to address challenges in the sugar sector. Top on the list of the issue that received his prompt attention is the perennial clash between sugar operators and members of host communities over land ownership. To solve this persistent issue, he set up the Forum of Sugar Producing State Governors, ably chaired by Governor Abdullahi Alhaji Sule of Nasarawa State. The initiative was a smart move given that lands are under the authority of state governors who have the stamp of authority to allocate lands without any hue and cry. Also, the creation of an Investment Desk, domiciled in the Council to handle issues relating to investments, zero duty incentive on importation of machineries and equipment for sugar estates as well issues relating to seizures by the NCS.

This initiative has finally laid to rest the recurring face-offs between sugar operators and regulatory bodies at the nation’s ports. Recently, to encourage investors in the sector, President Buhari launched a $73 million irrigation infrastructure fund to cushion the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on sugar operators implementing the BIP project.

The operators include Dangote Sugar Refinery, BUA Sugar Refinery and Golden Sugar Refinery. Speaking at the official unveiling of the intervention fund in Abuja, President Buhari said: “The aim of this intervention is to significantly improve the country’s performance on cane yields as well as reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 on the industry’s progress in achieving national self-sufficiency. Consequently, this strategic intervention will enable the country’s leading sugar producers; Dangote, BUA and Flour Mills sugar to expand capacity and capitalise on the import substitution opportunity within the sugar market, to further reduce the country’s import bill.” In his remarks at the event, Adedeji said the intervention was part of government’s determination to provide an enabling environment for private investments to thrive and flourish in the country.

“Preliminary activities, including identification of the specific project sites for each operator which include framework for design and engineering services for the in-field and bulk water supply systems, project management and maintenance specifications, adoption of a business model and costing, among others, have been concluded long before the formal commissioning of this laudable initiative,” he said.

