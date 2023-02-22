Taking positive decisions amid electoral frenzy

Investors in their decisions are already faced with uncertainties ahead of the nation’s presidential election and the release of 2022FY corporate earnings with accompanying dividend declarations.

This development may most likely bring about cautious trading, ahead of the 2023 general elections scheduled to hold this week on February 25, 2023.

Investment experts have advised investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro economic story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.

Positive direction

The Parthian Group, leader in global fixed-income, equities market and structured finance, has offered a willing and discerning investing public an idea of where they should be investing in 2023.

The Head of Investment Research, Parthian Securities, Oluwaseun Dosunmu, and the Head of Global Markets at Parthian Partners, Ronke Akinyemi, advised investors to stay short and liquid, take advantage of higher yields and invest in dollar assets – Eurobonds as well as dollar placements bearing in mind that the rules about diversification still stands.

They said this while speaking at the February 2023 forum of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), with the theme: “Assessing Nigeria’s Financial Sector and Outlook for the Economy in 2023.”

In his presentation, Dosunmu said those with interest in equities market should focus on top 20 fundamentally strong stocks in terms of market capitalisation in the Nigerian Exchange; stocks that are liquid and those that pay good dividends. He said the dominance of domestic investors in the Nigerian equities market was a good development because it shields the market from the impacts of funds outflow from emerging markets and global headwinds.

He said: “In 2019, our market was largely driven by domestic players because the foreign investor who used to drive our markets decided to leave and not come back in the same quantity that they left, which means that domestic Institutional players like the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and the likes are dominant in the market.

“The interesting thing is that if the domestic players are moving the market, that means the markets would not be subject to foreign shocks. “It is a good thing and it also has its negative side but the benefit is that whenever anything happens in the global economy space the impact in our market is always minimal.”

While this year is an election year, he added: “And if you look at the pattern, historically, in every election year, you would recall that in 2019, the market was negative. “From the start of the year, we had only three months in the whole year that closed the positive, the whole of 2019.

But that is not the case in this election year.” Less pressure on budget On what to expect from the market that will guide investment decisions, Akinyemi said there would be public-private partnerships to reduce pressure on budget funding, just as there will be debt issuances on the back of these partnerships and opportunities to invest in these issues.

She said: “Uptick in interest rates is, however, anticipated in second quarter, resulting from a reduced level of liquidity and huge budget deficit “We expect the market to commence this year with some depression in yield, owing to expected liquidity elevation in first quarter.” She noted that the market was expected to be choppy and largely driven by political transitioning, oil price fluctuations, trade wars, the possibility of interest rate hikes by other economies and risk off/ on sentiments.

According to her, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) is likely to increase and credit conditions may remain tight in Q1’23. Further, the experts agreed that there would be increased financial speculation and weakened investors confidence. Akinyemi noted that after the Q2’22 sell-off triggered by higher interest rate in the fixed income market, the Nigerian stock market was volatile with many stocks trading at substantial discounts and delivering greater dividend yields than fixed-income space.

Market opportunities As such, the stock market created a massive opportunity for bargain hunting from mid Q2 to Q4’22, pushing the 2022 year-to- (YTD) return to 19.98 per cent. On a positive note, she said there was improved growth level as the economy began to recover from the impact of the pandemic. Nigeria became one of the first sovereigns to access funds from the International Capital Market since the start of the Russian-Ukraine war,when it raised about $1.25 billion on a 7-year paper at a yield of 8.375 per cent.

Since issuance in March 2022, the yields on the Nigeria 7-year Eurobond issue have increased by 2.5 per cent points to 10.9 per cent as of 30th June 2022, from the recorded on March 18, 2022. She said non-performing loans are likely to increase among lenders as high borrowing cost might raise default risks. PSB license might erode banks’ Non-Interest Revenue “Regulatory blocks remain a risk for the industry, even as the sector will benefit from improved economic activities.

“High borrowing cost to weigh on business profits,” she explained. Last line United Capital research analysts in their Monday, February 20 note said; “Going into the week, we expect an extended bearish momentum across board, with post-election worries stimulating the bear market.

“We recommend that Buy- Side investors and fund managers sit on the sideline, in a bid “wait and observe” the market. Equity stakeholders can look to book profits off stocks that have crossed the overbought region as indicated by the RSI. “However, we believe that this brief bearish momentum would present further opportunities for the Buy-Side to increase holdings (in the nearterm) on fundamentally sound stocks with improved valuation and dividend performance.”

