Taking right steps towads telecoms infrastructure protection

The recent presidential directive to security agencies to protect telecommunications infrastructure may have come as a positive development for the sector. However, stakeholders are worried that government has not done the right thing to protect the critical facilities. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

When the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, recently announced the presidential approval of a directive to security agencies to protect telecommunications infrastructure across the country, those who are conversant with the perennial attacks on such facilities heaved a sigh of relief.

Indeed, many saw the pronouncement as a testament to the government’s seriousness in pursuing its digital economy agenda.

But for the telecommunications operators, who have been bearing the brunt of incessant attacks on their infrastructure, such directive is just a flash in the pan.

According to the operators, what the sector needs is an Executive Order that would declare telecoms infrastructure as critical to the country.

Going by past experiences where government’s directives were flagrantly disobeyed, the fear of the operators that a mere directive would not be effective for the protection of their facilities may not be unfounded.

The resort to the directive, when the government had initially promised and Executive Order to that effect is also raising questions among stakeholders.

The directive

Announcing the directive early June this year, Pantami said security agencies in the country were thenceforth responsible for the protection of telecommunications infrastructure across the country.

According to him, this followed the presidential approval of his request to that effect.

With the approval, he said the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Security Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), had been notified of the President’s directive.

While declaring telecoms infrastructure as critical national infrastructure that must be protected, the minister noted that “the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has led to a massive migration to digital platforms and has increased the level of importance of Critical National Infrastructure to the sustenance of our economy and the security of the nation.

“I am delighted to inform stakeholders in the telecommunications industry that, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved and also directed that necessary physical protective measures be emplaced to safeguard telecommunications infrastructure deployed across the country. The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Security Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have been notified of Mr. President’s directive. We are also working towards the reinforcement of these directives through appropriate regulatory instruments.”

Pantami added that the implementation of the National Broadband Plan (NBP) and the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, both unveiled by the president had repositioned the ICT sector.

“This is evident by the recent Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product Report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which showed that the ICT sector contributed an unprecedented 14.07 per cent to the total real GDP in the first quarter of 2020,” he said.

Operators demand Executive Order

Reacting to the directive, telecom operators, though appreciative of the gesture, expressed worry that such pronouncement might be an exercise in futility.

According to them, the high level of incessant disruptions of telecoms activities across states, coupled with the wilful destruction of telecoms facilities by social miscreants, could only be addressed through the signing of an Executive Order by President Mohammadu Buhari, because of the legal backing that comes with such Orders.

Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, said: “On the Presidential pronouncement directing protection for all telecom installations and infrastructure, this is a step in the right direction, we are grateful for this and as evident following the pronouncement that some states are reducing and some eliminating Right of Way (ROW) charges, it is now obvious that we have more stakeholders joining us in ensuring further development of telecommunications in Nigeria towards realising our National Broadband target. We are grateful to Mr. President and we earnestly look forward to an Executive Order backing this pronouncement.”

Given the depth of destruction of telecoms facilities and the obstruction of telecoms activities across states, telecoms operators said they had suffered so many losses to vandalism of telecoms facilities, which they said could only be fully addressed through the signing of an Executive Order that would declare telecoms infrastructure as critical national infrastructure.

According to the operators, the Presidential directive may not have an impact different from what the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had done in the area of signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate with various organisations to strengthen protection of telecom infrastructure in the country.

Learning from other climes

Several countries of the world have in the past or recently deployed executive orders to address telecommunications challenges.

This becomes a potent tool addressing pressing issues that require urgent attention, for which enacting new laws may delay. In the United States of America, for instance, the country signed its Executive Order for telecommunications EO 13010 on July 15, I996.

The order, among other things, protects its telecom infrastructure, seeing it as a national infrastructure that requires special protection from threats of any kind.

In South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa in December 2019 signed the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act, which repeals the apartheid-era National Keypoints Act of 1980 and provides for public-private cooperation in the identification and protection of critical infrastructure in which telecoms is central.

The promise

During the official Demo of 5G by MTN in November last year at Abuja, President Muhammed Buhari had promised an executive order to tackle challenges confronting the sector, especially rising cases of vandalism of telecoms infrastructure.

Pantami, who disclosed this on behalf of the president, said a letter to that effect had been sent to the Attorney-General of Federation for ratification.

Pantami had also informed stakeholders that President Buhari was seeking the backing of the National Assembly (NASS), through proper legislation that will ensure telecoms infrastructure become Critical National Infrastructure (CNI).

The minister said the president recognised the importance of the ICT sector to the economy, as such “all hands are on deck to ensure the environment is conducive for operators. FG is passionate about ICT development in the country, especially looking at its contribution to the GDP. We all agreed that the environment is tough, but I can tell you as well that we are working fast to ensure things take appropriate shape.”

Telecoms as CNI

Telecommunications operators in the country had constantly beckoned on the Federal Government to declare their infrastructure as CNI, but nothing concrete has been achieved in the last few years.

As a result, attacks on telecoms facilities have continued unabated across the country. Records from the (NCC) showed that the telecoms sector recorded over 33,000 cases of vandalism and stealing of facilities from June 2017 to August 2018.

According to the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof, Umar Danbatta, the benefits and the useful services the country is currently enjoying now are being threatened by the spate of vandalization of telecom infrastructure across the country.

“We are worried that the vandalisation of telecom infrastructure is slowing the pace of growth, contributing to poor quality of services. The vandalisation of infrastructure comes in several ways. Some vandals cut or destroy cables that provide services across geographical distances or communities. Some engage in the stealing of generators or diesel which are used to power base stations that make services available at all times.

“We have situations where local communities or individuals bar technical staff of the service providers from installing equipment or carrying out the repair on existing systems. We have situations where people engage in wilful destruction or damage of telecom infrastructure to extort money from service providers.

“The President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Olusola Teniola, had recently called on the police, National Security Adviser to the President, and other security agents to assist the industry in the protection of Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) that ICT infrastructure is now under.

“This will help improve QoS and reduce the costs of repairs in the industry to a nominal level,” he said.

The ATCON President noted that the infrastructure that is being rolled out for support broadband services needs to be fully protected from vandalism, theft, and destruction and therefore the enforcement of the CNI under the Cybercrime bill needs to be enacted without any further delay.

Last line

While the presidential directive is a step in the right direction, there is no doubt that more needs to be done if indeed the infrastructure is to be protected.

At this critical time when government is hoping to revive the economy through ICT, there should be no debate as to an executive order for infrastructure protection in the short run and an enabling law in the long run.

