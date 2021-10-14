News

Taking the marketing industry by storm as one of the most experienced businessman is Ethan Kekoaponoali’i MacAuley.

He is an innovative digital strategist, has demonstrated that no one is too young to succeed in the digital industry.

It’s practically impossible to live in this mobile and internet age, where digitalization has taken over almost every field. It is hard to comply without digital marketing services, regardless of the size of the organization. The impulsive expansion of numerous advancements and innovations in the industry today may be ascribed not only to the fast growth of businesses, but also to the bright people who work tirelessly to make this digital growth possible. Despite the fact that business competition is fierce, adopting creative digital marketing methods might help to level up the playing field. It is critical for businesses and brands to be able to work with current trends and adopt necessary tactics for digital marketing success in order to outperform their competitors. There has never been a scarcity of great talent in the huge digital environment, and Ethan is one of these professionals who, as a marketing consultant and business owner, has been trying to improve the marketing and business world’s methodology.

The dynamic force has excelled in a wide range of fields, most notably in the digital space. He’s been a pioneer who has changed the digital world’s strategies with his instinctive passion as an industry leader who has comprehended the topic well and given his all to operate and head in whatever sector he’s laid his hands on. With his agency “Esquared Media,” he has helped over 3,000 clients upscale their personal brands and businesses by assisting them with generating leads, social growth, and press in top publications. Ethan was able to gather nearly 10 million views on his YouTube channel, ‘Noblewarrior99’, before the age of 17, thanks to his experience creating content on YouTube, studying SEO strategies, and uploading viral content. This journey gave him the opportunity to meet creative creators from all around the world and pushed him out of his comfort zone.

Ethan has traveled the world, visiting places such as Dubai, Miami, Los Angeles, Cancun, and Tulum, where he has encountered a variety of challenges, eventually leading him to broaden his ideas and strategies. Nowadays, being a digital marketer is considered as a fantastic opportunity, and Ethan believes it would be foolish not to try to take advantage of it.

