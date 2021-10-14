Taking the real estate industry to the next level is founder and CEO of ‘Kinetic Real Estate’ – Kevin jay Sengson Cruz’.

His intense focus and passion to excel in his field of work has taken his success to greater heights.

Some entrepreneurs are born to succeed in their life while some are born to rule the world, and Kevin Cruz comes in the latter category. Having done exceptionally well in his career as a real estate professional, he’s on his way to achieve more success given his immense thirst to take over the entrepreneurial world. Since he stepped into the real estate space, he’s been taking giant strides ahead and has today built a career which has undoubtedly zoomed off in the right direction. He entered into this profession in 2015, when he got his license. He shortly achieved the Rookie of the Year in Northern California during his first year as a businessman. Within the next two years, he became a prestigious award winner of the coveted “30 under 30 and Entrepreneur of the Year”, by helping more than 100 families, for which he got wide appreciation. Kevin says that he had decided to help his teammates build a strong base with the help of real estate and guide them towards building substantial wealth through strategic investment methods.

This astute businessman was born and brought up in the Philippines, and later stepped on the American soil at 14 in search of a good life which only this country could provide him. He made the Bay Area his base and started his journey to try his hands at entrepreneurship, which he succeeded to a great extent by establishing various businesses which gave him a great deal of knowledge and experience of how to run things efficiently. On his way to achieve more out of life he stumbled upon the real estate business which picked up pace right from the word go. Since that time there has been no looking back, and he has consistently strived hard to march ahead in life by taking the right steps towards a more successful career. Today, he has one of the best real estate agencies in the Bay Area which specializes in single-family homes, condos, and multi-unit properties, as well as relocation, property management, and 1031 exchanges.

With a team of industry professionals who are well versed with the workings of the real estate business, he is moving ahead at a fast pace like no one else and is all set to rule the American real estate industry through his impeccable business skills

