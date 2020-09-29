Taking women’s quest for inclusion to another level

Women have always pushed for equal rights and opportunities in Nigeria and around the world. Recently, some of them mobilised bigwigs in politics to brainstorm on how their views could be fully captured in the forthcoming constitution review. REGINA OTOKPA reports

In the last seven months of the COVID-19 pandemic, women in Nigeria were confronted with immense pressure arising from various quarters almost at the same time.

As mothers, wives and caregivers, many women had their hands full during the period of the lockdown. They struggled daily to make ends meet for their families. Sadly, after all the efforts, some of these women were confronted with mental, physical, emotional, financial and psychological abuse from their spouses and other members of the society.

With the lockdown and restriction in movement, many women and girls were forced to share the same space for longer hours with the men and the result was that the rate of gender based violence and harassment shot up exponentially. Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, who featured recently in a live broadcast on Arise Television in Abuja, said women were worse hit in terms of the effect of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Tallen spoke as guest on a programme, “Governance and Politics Conference (WIGPC)” organised by Dinidari Foundation. She said that addressing the plight of the women went beyond palliatives as they were a strong force to reckon with in the society.

According to the minister, women deserved a place on the table of decision making across all strata, to help create a balance in the sociopolitical dynamics of the country. Leading an advocacy to place women at the centre, Tallen stressed the need to have women nationwide support their cause in order to get what was needed to function properly.

She advocated for a change in the narrative, where less than five per cent women were represented in politics. “Women’s voices are suppressed and relegated to the background; women and girls are primary targets of terrorism and child marriage; the level of girl child education is still low and only about 11 per cent of women own properties in the country.

“But the first point of call to changing this narrative is including the views and interests of women in Nigeria’s constitution, to further give credence to Equal Rights and Equal opportunities to every woman and girl,” she said.

Tallen urged women to seize the opportunity provided by the ongoing process by the 9th National Assembly to review the 1999 constitution to draw attention to their plight. She said that women have responded from various strata; have through the Ministry of Women Affairs to make their submissions hoping all issues raised would be addressed in the proposed review of the constitution. Speaking to INSIDE ABUJA, Tallen insisted there are factors within Nigerian laws that need to be rectified for the sake of equity.

She said that women’s quest for electoral and constitutional amendment to rectify the perceived anomalies dates as far back as 1998. “Women have been marginalized and have not been consulted in the processes of the Constitution, and so, the Constitution cannot be representative of women’s views and interests.

We the people…” as the opening phrase of the Preamble of the 1999 Constitution, therefore does not include women.

“Women therefore align themselves with all marginalized groups. Women’s views must be included in the Constitution for it to be representative of the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “The current constitutional amendment process creates yet another opportunity for Nigeria to do the right thing for Nigerian women.

Their demands are simple – Equal Rights and Equal opportunities. An equal society is a better society. “Equal rights and opportunities for Nigerian women does not equate less rights for others. It means a balanced and more functional society for all Nigerians.

Every Nigerian wants a balanced and better Nigeria; we all stand to benefit from it. “We can see that the latitude are changing and all women are working together with the men in the National Assembly and with their support, definitely, things will change for the better for women.

“We are not fighting the men; we are working together and should be given equal opportunity which is 50/50, for the benefit of the society and the country at large. “We are demanding for equal opportunity, fairness and justice and when there is equal opportunity, there will be peace.

Therefore if we want peace, we must accept equal opportunity to the men and women,” Tallen said. Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South Senatorial District, Abia State, observed that culture and religion have been the bane to the passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill, first introduced in 2010.

As a co-sponsor of the bill, Abaribe believes that heightened sensitisation of lawmakers and Nigerians is needed to break the mindset that has continued to stand as a stumbling block to giving women equal opportunities to contribute their quota to nation building. “We have to do far more sensitisation that it does not affect religious ideals in any way when you empower women.

The COVID period has helped us to see that we really need everybody in society working together. The sensitivity of people

is much better than before. Also, expression and communication will help to break down some barriers. “This might be much better opportunity for us to be able to actually get this done. I do not see a lot of people who are standing against it but we need to properly speak with people who have to do the voting. If you ignore it and make an assumption that they ought to support the bill, then they might just disappoint you on the floor,” he said.

A lawyer and gender rights advocate, Ebere Ifendu, said although the bill was adjusted after its initial rejection, especially aspects that generated religious and cultural dissatisfaction, the Senate had refused to pass the bill even after it scaled through the House of Representatives.

With only seven women in the Senate and 11 in the House of Representatives, Ifendu proposed more focus on the 35 per cent affirmative action for women in politics.

According to her, getting more women into the National Assembly and leadership positions will brighten the chances of getting more persons to champion the cause of women and provide more clarity to the issue in order to change the status quo.

“The society does not understand why women are asking for equal opportunities and it’s some thing we have to start discussing with religious leaders. I think it’s just for convenience sake. “We need to negotiate with the men and make them understand we are not trying to take over their roles or insist we want things done our way but let them know we are part of the country and the system.”

Like this: Like Loading...