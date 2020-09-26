Tale of birth, locality resurfaces as ‘Omo Eko’ goes on stage

After successfully staging ‘The dancer and the poet’, a breathtaking virtual performance for Araloba Season 14, celebrating ‘Theatre Centrik at 21’, last month at Shodex Garden, Anthony, Lagos, the Lagos-based troupe is set for another feast of rich theatrical exploration with the presentation of ‘Omo Eko’, which is a tale of birth and place.

Like ‘The dancer and the poet’, which is a ‘Dynamic African Opera’ rich in dance, poetry, music and all other genres of art carefully woven together, Omo Eko offers a rich potpouri of theatrical experience. Speaking on the project, the Executive Director of Theatre Centrik, Anthony Oluwabiyi Boyede Greenlyte, said: “Omo Eko is a detailed unique story set to exhibit the superb culture that Lagos places on its shoulder as one of the biggest and most accommodating state in Nigeria.” The project which is slated for December 2020 is expected to feature over 100 renowned creative personnel.

Theatre Centrik invites lovers of Lagos, Arts and History to support this project as we celebrate together the true Nigerian spirit in Lagos. The play, “brings together all parts of Lagos in its cultures, and it goes further to tell the tale of the daily struggle of an average Lagosian, waking up at dawn to make a living. “When you hear of a place that has a wide opened arms to embrace you at your arrival no matter where you are coming from, When you remember a place that is not just home but origin of giants and great minds, you remember Lagos, ‘Eko Ile’ like the indigenous people call it. “It is worthy to celebrate this place and it’s people not only with medals or petals of Gold but by telling the story of its unique and colourful nature. ‘Omo Eko –

A tale of Birth and Place’ is a story created for the stage to captivate the audience and take them on a journey of Eko ‘Aró dédé májàá”. He said: ‘Omo Eko’ will promote the culture of history preservation and archives, painting Lagos as the centre of excellence that it truly is thus, serving as a unifying factor to various tribes residing in Lagos.

“It will also go further to harness many raw talents by creating a platform for showcasing these talents, thereby encouraging creativity among teens and youth in Lagos State, Nigeria and Africa as a whole.” This is one of the biggest event coming out from a renowned theatre company Theatre Centrik led by the Executive Director Anthony Oluwabiyi Boyede Greenlyte.

The company has been able to give a clear of Eko from their past events, such as ‘Eko N’jo’, which was used to celebrate Lagos at 50 and continue the telling of the story from Ijo Eko, and now hoping to broaden the historiography with ‘Omo Eko’. The event will be managed by Olumuyiwa Gabriel Adebayo with Okedigun Arts Osagie as the play director, while Halimath Omotayo Alabi, will be director of movement. The Executive producers are, the CEO of Theatre Centrik Oluwabiyi anthony Boyede and Omobola Anthonia Boyede.

