Talent City to develop revolutionary tech community in Alaro City

Patience Ogbo

Talent City, a revolutionary community founded by serial African techpreneurs, is moving to Alaro City, Lagos’ new city in the Lekki Free Zone.

Talent City is an innovative community designed and built for the future of work, where remote work-friendly policies, co-living, speedy internet and reliable infrastructure seamlessly integrate with an unrivalled digital experience.

Founded by Nigerian impact entrepreneur, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, formerly of African Unicorns Andela and Flutterwave, and Luqman Edu, Chief Visionary Officer and Managing Director of Filmo Real Estate, Talent City will transform the African tech landscape for good.

Yomi Ademola, Managing Director, Alaro City said: “We are thrilled to announce our first Talent City location in Lagos. Along with our partners, we have acquired a 72,000 sqm plot in Alaro City, Lagos’ new city in the Lekki Free Zone. Our prototype city will be home to 1,000 residents and 2,500 remote workers, featuring a central co-working campus along with a variety of housing options designed for a flexible remote-friendly lifestyle of the future.”

Alaro City is planned as a 2,000-hectare mixed-income, city-scale development with homes, offices, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 150 hectares (370 acres) of parks and open spaces.

“We are pleased to welcome the innovation and innovators of Talent City to Alaro City, where they will find an equal partner in actualising Talent City’s revolutionary ambitions in the technology ecosystem.”

Talent City is built upon three pillars – a robust technology ecosystem, quality infrastructure and digital governance – and strives to create an ideal work environment and community. Talent City is backed by Pronomos, Charter Cities Institute, Ventures Platform, and Lofty Inc and, following its inauguration at Alaro City, has the ambition to roll out additional model cities in Africa.

With more than 3.5 km of initial road networks and an eight-lane main boulevard with designated cycling lanes under construction, Alaro City provides world-class power, water and sewerage infrastructure.

Alaro City’s benefits include zero corporate income tax on free zone income, zero withholding tax on dividends, zero VAT, no customs duties on imports as well as exemptions from FX controls. The new city is close to the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the planned Lekki international airport, both of which will be critical drivers of growth in the Lekki Free Zone and Nigeria.

Alaro City is currently home to more than 50 companies, including Starium, a subsidiary of BUA Group, Mantrac (CAT) and Ariel Foods FZE, the largest Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF) production facility in Africa, with an annual capacity of 18,000 metric tonnes.

Alaro City is a model for Public-Private-Partnerships, which are a key focus for the Lagos State Government, and is a joint venture between Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, and Lagos State, the economic and financial nerve centre of Nigeria.

Alaro City was awarded the “Best Industrial Development of the Year” distinction at the prestigious Real Estate Discussions and Awards (REDA) 2021.

 

Reporter

