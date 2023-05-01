Talent guidance is more than just music promotion — Caxtron chikaodinaka Anokwuru ( a Media personality)

As the music industry continues to witness the birth of rising music stars, the expansion has been described as a welcome development by industry experts across the globe. But as more talents are springing up in the Nigerian entertainment industry, so also are new artistes’ managers.

Many of them have come up with different ideas, styles, and finesses that have redefined talent guidance and music promotions in the industry. Among them, one name often crops up especially when it comes to delivery in guiding contractual issues and undertaking the bookings, promotions, and endorsements for an artiste is Caxtron Chikaodinaka Anokwuru who is a media personality.

Pondering on his journey in the entertainment industry, he said though he has been in the industry for some years now, his dealings and exposure has taught him that talent without proper branding cannot promise the success of any music artiste.

“I have been in the entertainment industry for years now , and it’s been a journey of survival of the fittest . But I have come to understand that talent is unique , but a well branding of the talent is what will likely guarantee success.”

Explaining his entertainment roles, he said, “A talent manager is generally concerned with everything that has to do with an artiste. He or she is tasked with making decisions ranging from contractual issues, bookings, promotions, endorsements, and many more for the artiste while a promoter is solely concerned with the promotion of an artiste’s music or project.”