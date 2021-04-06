Tales of potable water disruption in Abuja

For over two weeks, some parts of Abuja were totally cut off from public water supply. REGINA OTOKPA looks at the pains, sufferings and financial implications

When residents of Kubwa, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) got news of an impending cut in water supply for three days, little did they know they would have to go without water for over two weeks.

“My neighbour called to tell me of the message from water board. Myself and others quickly filled up every water container in the house.

“After five days, the water was restored but before majority of people could fill back their empty containers, they once more seized water and we found ourselves struggling to get water for domestic use about two more weeks if not more,”

Grace Okon recounted. INSIDE ABUJA checks had gathered that besides Kubwa, other areas in the FCT equally affected by the sudden disruption in public water supply includes; Ushafa Dutsen Alhaji, Area 1, Garki, Durumi, Gudu, Kado, Giri and Zuba.

According to some residents who spoke to our correspondent, they resorted to patronising water vendors commonly known as ‘Mai Ruwa,’ while others had to fetch water from streams and wells in their neighbourhoods. In other cases, some resident sought water from hotels where they have boreholes.

However, majority of the residents raised concerns over the monies spent over the period buying water, the stress associated with finding water and more worrisome, the quality of water fetched from various sources.

This in turn raised a high risk of persons, especially children, fallen prey to waterborne diseases. According to Uju Igbokwe, she was spending between N1500 to N2000 on water on a daily basis for the entire period the water was out.

“My house is not close to the road, I have to walk out which is quite a distance, to the main road before I can get any of the Mai Ruwa.

Sometimes I am lucky to find one on my street or on the road immediately i get there but majority of the times I am not that lucky. In situations like that, I have no option than to wait.

“In the mornings and evenings when demand is high I buy a cart of ten jerry cans for N2,000 thats N200 per can but in the afternoon when demand is low, you are lucky to get a whom truck for N1500 or at N150 per can,” she said.

Calistus Benga was quite lucky to had spent less on water during the period. “We usually get a truck for N1000 or N100 per keg but sometimes they try to play smart to sell at N150 or 15000 but with a good bargaining power, you can get a keg for N120 or get six five kegs for N700 or five kegs for N600,” he said.

Susan Okwori who didn’t know about the water disruption described the reality on ground as “a rude shock.” “I work in a hotel at Wuse 2, I only come home once for a period of three days in two weeks.

While on bike home on getting to Kubwa, I saw Mai Ruwa on the streets. That is a strange sight we don’t see everyday. I immediately knew I was in for it because I don’t have many containers for storing water, meaning, I had no water at home to wash and tidy my house,” she said.

INSIDE ABUJA checks revealed that for the water vendors who genuinely purchase the water, they fill a truck at N200 but argue that due to the long distances they walk pushing the cart, they have to increase it to make more. Jane Ijah who patronised the water vendors all through the period, lamented that the water was hardly ever neat.

“The water was almost always dirty, once or twice it was smelly and obvious it was fetched from a dirty stream but when you ask them, they insist its from a borehole or a well,” said Jane.

For those who got tired of spending so much on water, they are usually seen in the mornings or evenings adults and children alike, with containers searching for houses with a well or borehole to beg for water, while others simply fetched their water from streams.

14 year old Cynthia told INSIDE ABUJA they sometimes, they walked long distances before they could get water as some houses nearby got tired of letting people in and resorted to shutting their gates to ward off the crowd. “Its not easy at all.

At some house we knock and knock on the gate no one will open the gate so we keep walking and walking until we get where we can fetch water. At such places we have to join a long queue and wait for our turn. Once we get a place we can go up to three or four times except the people ask us not to comeback.

“Looking for the water is one thing, carrying it on our head is another thing but my mummy will tell my siblings and I that it will help us to be stronger (laughs) as if we are in the village,” Cynthia said.

All residents who spoke to INSIDE ABUJA, noted that flushing of toilets and washing of clothes were the major activities that consumes a lot of water, followed by bathing and cooking. Large households had suffered more during the period.

The FCT Water Board had, in a public notice signed by its management, stated that the scarcity of water was as a result of ongoing repairs on the trunk line at the Lower Usman Dam water treatment plant 3 and 4.

Some parts of the notice read:

“Please be rest assured that our engineers are working tirelessly to restore normal supply. Meanwhile, residents in need of water may please contact the area managers within their districts for supplementary water supply via water tankers.” Infuriated by the notice,

Musilimah Adamzi noted that the board was being insensitive to the plights of residents by claiming to be working towards relieving the stress of access to potable water. “I saw the notice on Facebook with the customer care hotlines for each district attached. How can water board be asking us to contact them before bringing water for us when they know the areas affected with the scarcity and they know there are no boreholes at those areas.

“Why not go street by street, position yourself at one location and serve people water even if it is two or three containers per household. At least its something and can go a long way for those who knows how to manage water,” he said.

Close sources however revealed that the parts needed for the repairs could only be shipped in from China but it was impossible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was added that the wielders needed for the job were resident in Adamawa State.

The source who craved anonymity said: “how can you say we don’t have any wielder in Abuja for the job? Even if its true why go that far to Adamawa when we have wielders working on the AKK gas pipelines in Ajaokuta and Kaduna.

Can’t they do the job? “I won’t be surprised if its corruption playing out; probably one director or someone somewhere is using his wielding company to do the job, just saying,” he said.

