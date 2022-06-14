Tales of woe over epileptic power supply, high tariff

Poor power generation and supply have continued to attract condemnation from electricity consumers, SUCCESS NWOGU reports

The epileptic power supply and the increment in electricity tariff have unleashed hardship and economic losses on Nigerians.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association, among other groups and individuals, decried the attendant losses. For instance, penultimate weekend, some parts of the country were thrown into darkness as a result of power outage.

IPMAN losses

Responding to the drop in electricity supply, Chairman, IPMAN, NNPC Depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Shina Amao, an engineer, said that marketers had incurred huge losses as a result of power epilepsy. He also decried that electricity consumers were made to pay for services they did not enjoy. Amao said: “It is definitely having a negative impact on businesses. A lot of us are running on generators.

It is eating deep into our profit and as such we are not making profit. Government is not giving us volumes. We purchase products at private depots at their own price and not at the official price. “By so doing, we were not making much profit when there was little power supply.

Now that it is irregular, it is worse. We use diesel and petrol to run our generators for us to dispense our products to people. These are increasing our costs in the area of expenditure and getting our staff sacked when we can not make a profit. Some customers are also becoming victims, when they buy more fuel, you see them complaining.

Corruption

“Government’s interventions in electricity will only work when we are able to remove corruption from the system. Any intervention or any solution will work if we remove corruption. Look at the issue of refineries in Nigeria, we have been repairing and maintaining our refineries and we are still spending so much money that we could have put a new refinery in place. So, we are still talking about the issue of corruption. “Irregular supply of electricity is detrimental to productivity and business growth and sustainability. If our profit happens to be 100 per cent, we are losing close to 60 per cent of available profit to power by using generators, buying diesel and petrol. We are spending so much and government is not helping us by not making the product available. We always buy products from the third party and from private depots that are selling at high prices and they will always tell us that is the price they can sell. We always averlet them know that government has not increased the price. We have been buying from them at N158 ex-depot and we still pay other expenses such as transportation costs. We are not making profit. The little profit is being taken away by other costs such energy cost — diesel and petrol.”

Cost of doing business

Also, the National President, IPMAN, Alhaji Debo Ahmed, decried the negative consequences of a reduction in electricity supply. He said it is definitely affecting the operations of IPMAN members, adding that when there was no electricity, the demand for those stations that use diesel generator becomes very high. He added that the diesel-powered stations had to propel their equipment and sell petrol to the teeming population. According to him, “it is really affecting most of our marketers because if there is no electricity, they have to look for an alternative, which is diesel or petrol. And the high cost of operation is another thing entirely. Everything is on the high side now, so it really affects our marketers.”

MAN laments losses

The Director-General of MAN, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said that manufacturers in Nigeria spent over N72 billion on alternative power in 2021 as a result of power outages. He decried that the N72 billion retarded their profit propensity, employment and wealth generation as well as their competitiveness. According to him, this uncompetitiveness with other challenges retarded the propensity of the manufacturers to penetrate the 1.3 billion continental market across 54 countries in Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). AfCFTA is a free trade area founded in 2018, with trade commencing on January 1, 2021. AfCFTA was created by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement among 54 of the 55 African Union nations. The free trade area is reported to be the largest in the world in terms of the number of participating countries since the formation of the World Trade Organisation. The agreement was brokered by the African Union. It was signed on by 44 of its 55 member states in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 21, 2018. The agreement initially requires members to remove tariffs from 90 per cent of goods, allowing free access to commodities, goods and services across the continent. It was estimated by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) that the agreement would boost intra-African trade by 52 per cent by 2022. AfCFTA aims at accelerating intra-African trade and boosting Africa’s trading position in the global market by strengthening Africa’s common voice and policy space in global trade negotiations. The MAN director general urged the Federal Government to boost the competitiveness of manufacturers in Nigeria by upscaling power generation and distribution.

FG explanation

Explaining the reason for it, the Federal Ministry of Power said that the sharp drop in electricity generation in Nigeria witnessed penultimate weekend was due to a partial shutdown of the Obengas plant in Edo State. Special Assistant to the Minister of Power on Media, Mallam Sanusi, explained that the Obengas plant was shut down for the repair of critical gas processing equipment. The ministry said the plant shutdown occurred while other gas sources are undergoing maintenance and capacity testing. It assured consumers that concerted efforts were being made to ensure improvement in power generation and supply across the country. It pleaded for the understanding of the consumers with the current challenge.

TCN’s position

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) later explained that electricity generation rebounded on Sunday, June 5, 2022, following a significant drop recorded Saturday. It said that generation improved by 12.9 per cent on Sunday to 70,943.35MWh compared to 62,837.51MWh recorded on Saturday. TCN also said energy supply increased by 12.9 per cent to 69,886.65MWh from 61,910.44MWh recorded on Saturday. Power generation and supply had dropped by 15.7 per cent on Saturday, falling to their lowest levels since April 9, 2022. Also, energy generation aver aged at 76,983.67MWh between the May 29 and June 4, 2022, lower than the average 86,336.55MWh recorded in the previous week. Analyst observed that Nigeria’s energy generation and supply has fallen further below the minimum 105,000MWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country.

Tariff

A resident of Lagos, Mr. Declan Ikenna, lamented that there was an increase in electricity tariff, stressing that he was billed N30,091.43 in May 2021, but billed N34,572 in May 2022. He noted that the increase in the tariff was surprising as it did not correspond with supply. On Thursday May 5, 2022, it was reported that NERC had approved that six power distribution companies (DisCos) should increase their electricity tariffs. According to a document issued on December 29, 2021 and signed by Sanusi Garba, NERC chairman, and Musiliu Oseni, vice chairman, the new tariff took effect from February 2022. The increase was said to have been contained in the data presented by NERC in the 2022 Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) for some distribution companies. The tariff review was said to be for all customer categories. Also, customers in major demand areas were asked to pay N60.12 per kilowatt from N58.59, while customers in low demand areas were asked to N57.52 per kilowatt from N55.87. The six DisCos approved by NERC for the tariff increment are Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC); Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC); Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC), and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC). According to NERC some of the indices considered for the tariff increment are inflation, gas price, exchange rate, U.S. inflation rate, and available generation capacity. The regulatory body further said that the indices would be reviewed every six months to update the tariffs with changes in the indices as applicable in line with the Multi- Year Tariff Order (MYTO). But the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) later explained that its recent reviews did not automatically translate into a hike in electricity tariffs. The clarification was as a sequel to public outcry on the recent reports of an increase in tariffs by the electricity distribution companies, (DisCos.) NERC made the clarification in a statement it published, titled: ‘Notice of Compliance in Respect of the Biannual Review of the Revenue Requirements of Licenses’ published.’ The electricity market regulator stated that where the impact of improved efficiency in operating parameters for individual licensees exceeded the impact of changes in macroeconomic parameters, end-users might be reduced as exhibited in some tariff classes under the MYTO 2022. It said: “Where the impact of improved efficiency in operating parameters for individual licensees exceeded the impact of changes in macroeconomic parameters, end-users might be reduced as exhibited in some tariff classes under the Multi-Year Tariff Order, MYTO 2022.”

The Commission further notified that in compliance with the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) and other extant industry rules, it would commence the processes for the July 2022 minor review of the MYTO 2022 to consider changes in relevant macroeconomic indices, generation capacity and CAPEX required for evacuation and distribution of the available generation capacity in compliance with extant rules.

Last line

Inadequate attention to power supply by government has crippled many manufacturing companies and small businesses in the country.

