Tales out of long fuel queues

In the last couple of weeks, Nigerians have witnessed another round of fuel scarcity and the situation appears to be worsening by the day. REGINA OTOKPA reports

In spite of repeated assurances from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of sufficient fuel to meet the needs of Nigerians, the reality on the street remains long winding queues at nearly every fuel stations, blocking free flow of traffic on streets and major high ways in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The fuel shortage which started about two weeks ago has brought untold hardship on residents of Abuja who have to go through unimaginable ordeals in order to purchase fuel for their cars, motor cycles, tricycles and portable generators.

While black marketers have capitalised on the situation to hike the prices of fuel, residents who are reluctant to pay the humongous amount for fuel hawked in jerry cans are forced to join the long queues where they wait long hours under the scorching heat of sun struggling to be served.

From Kubwa to Maitama, Mabushi and Utako down to the Central Business District (CBD), the story is the same. Some filling stations would shut down even while hundreds of motorists are still on queue with high hopes of being served.

Some residents who spoke to our correspondent on the situation accused the managers of some of the filling stations of hoarding fuel in anticipation of an increase in the pump price of the product. Olaniyi Thomas, who spent all day on queue at Conoil fuel station opposite NNPC Towers, Central Business District without purchasing the product, was hopeful the next day would be better. He said: “More than three stations I tried yesterday were shut that’s why I am here since yesterday (Monday) and am still here.

This is really bad for our country, we can’t keep suffering like this yet we pride ourselves as giants of this, giants of that.” Rachel Akpana who was sighted on queue at NIPCO station kubwa on pyjamas, said she had rushed out immediately she got a call the station was selling. “I wasn’t so lucky yesterday so when the call came in I grabbed my keys and here we are.

The way it looks no work for me today because I can’t buy 10 litres for N5,000 from these marketers. That was the price yesterday, only God knows what they will tag the same quantity today.”

With majority of vehicles queued at stations scrambling for fuel, residents were stranded at major bus stops without a means to their places of work, businesses, school or to meet up with appointments and on time. “I’ve been scrambling for a vehicle going to Wuse for over an hour with all these other people. I’m already late for work and my colleague whom I usually accompany to work had to come out without his vehicle.

You can see this is definitely affecting productivity already,” a lady who gave her name as Valerie lamented. Another resident heading to Berger from Kubwa, Okon Benjamin noted that, “Its a crazy morning, if am lucky to go to work and this scarcity and queue persists, I may have to stay back home until all this clears.

Our government needs to find a permanent solution to all this suffering. “It’s even worse for those of us in Abuja who don’t have cars because we lack a fictional public transport system.

How many of the so called El-Rufai buses do you see? They are all parked opposite Jahi junction I can bet you they are all grounded. “Private car owners have been our saviour as many of them due to the harsh economy, have been forced to become private-commercial but the roads are deserted meaning they either parked their cars to join us or, they are at the filling stations.”

Our correspondent observed that car owners who were able to ply the roads hiked the price blaming it on black marketers. While some vehicle owners added as high as N150 to the normal fare, others added N100. Some oil marketers have explained that the scarcity was due to the decision by the NNPC to withdraw adulterated petrol from the market.

The South-West Zonal Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr. Dele Tajudeen, noted that their members had suffered severe losses as a result of the contaminated fuel in circulation and may ask for damages from the authorities.

He noted that the scarcity may persist until depots were restocked with adequate and quality petroleum products. Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, has appealed to Nigerians to desist from panic buying of Petroleum products, as over 2.3 billion Litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, was expected to arrive the country in the coming weeks. Group Executive Director Downstream, Engr. Adetunji Adeyemi, who addressed journalists in Abuja, also disclosed that the NNPC had over one billion Litres of quality and safe Petrol in stock, being dispensed at the various filling stations nationwide. Adeyemi disclosed that the NNPC and oil marketers were commencing 24 hours loading and dispensing of Petroleum products at designated points across the country, to ensure normalcy was restored as soon as possible.

He said: “The NNPC Ltd understands the current fuel supply disruptions in many parts of the country, which was caused by the discovery and subsequent quarantine of methanol-blended cargoes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as Petrol.

“To address the situation, over 2.3 billion litres will arrive the country between now and end of February 2022.

This will restore sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days “In order to accelerate PMS distribution across the Country, NNPC has commenced 24 hours operations at its Depots and Retail outlets.

Similarly, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot Owners & Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have commenced 24 hours loading and dispensing activities in some of their designated outlets.

He added: “NNPC has constituted a monitoring team, with the support of the Authority (NMDPRA) and other Security Agencies to ensure smooth distribution of PMS nationwide. “NNPC implores Nigerians to avoid panic buying and assures that the ongoing efforts will be sustained to restore normalcy in a few days’ time.”

