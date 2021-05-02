Tales trail Yetunde Arobieke

As far as the political arena of the Centre of Excellence, Lagos State is concerned, the name Honorable Yetunde Arobieke is regarded as a player who knows her onions.

This woman does not only know how to play her politics rightly, she is equally brilliant and intelligent.

As former chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA and presently a commissioner in the cabinet of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, she has not failed to give good account of herself.

Trust of the piece is a piece of information at our disposal that despite the fact that she is not idle as a politician, the woman is said to be afraid of what future holds for her, especially as she is nursing ambition to move to the Green Chambers in Abuja in 2023.

The reason behind her fear, according to a reliable source is that she is not in the good books of Senator Remi Tinubu, who was said to be her godmother at some point. She is said to have benefited greatly from her relationship with Remi while it lasted.

