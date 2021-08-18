News Top Stories

Taliban: Afghanistan won’t be used as terror haven

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

…insists women will be allowed to work

The Taliban yesterday said Afghanistan would not be used as a base for terror activities, and women will be allowed to work. There have been concerns about the retrogression of gains made on women rights over the past 20 years since the insurgent group took control of Afghanistan over the weekend. The Taliban, when it first took over Afghanistan in the 1990s, barred women from working and attending secular schools; women were also confined to their homes and only allowed to leave in the company of male relatives. Speaking during a media briefing yesterday, the Taliban’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the group was committed to the rights of women under Islamic law, and that they will be allowed to work and study “within our framework”.

He said: “We are going to allow women to work and study within our frameworks. Women are going to be very active within our society, but within the framework of Islam. “They are going to be working shoulder to shoulder with us. We would like to assure the international community that there will be no discrimination.” Mujahid further said no one will be allowed to use the territory of Afghanistan for attacks against any nation. He said the group will not harm anyone, and that it is mostly inter-ested in restoring peace and progress to the south Asian country.

Mujahid said: “I would like to assure the international community that nobody will be harmed. We do not want to have any problems with the international community.” “We have the right to act according to our religious principles. Other countries have different approaches, rules and regulations; the Afghans have the right to have their own rules and regulations in accordance with our values.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Vaccines: 20 researchers apply for N67bn grants –CBN

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

T  he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has received more than 20 applications requesting for N67 billion grants under its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS). CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this during the inauguration of the Body of Experts (BoE) for Scheme in Abuja yesterday.   Emefiele explained that the programme […]
News

Ondo PDP leaders berate party over members’ suspension

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

The crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State worsened at the weekend as some leaders of the party dissociated themselves from the suspension of members of the party.   The party had suspended some members of the party including the Minority Leader of the House of Assembly, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye for alleged […]
News

Sanwo-Olu set for coronation of 15th Oniru

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…as monarch unveils plans for Iru’s development   All is now set for the coronation of 15th Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal Abisogun II, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other eminent personalities in Nigeria are set for the coronation of the monarch today.   This was even as Oniru of Iruland, Oba Lawal, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica