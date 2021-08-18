Taliban: Afghanistan won’t be used as terror haven

…insists women will be allowed to work

The Taliban yesterday said Afghanistan would not be used as a base for terror activities, and women will be allowed to work. There have been concerns about the retrogression of gains made on women rights over the past 20 years since the insurgent group took control of Afghanistan over the weekend. The Taliban, when it first took over Afghanistan in the 1990s, barred women from working and attending secular schools; women were also confined to their homes and only allowed to leave in the company of male relatives. Speaking during a media briefing yesterday, the Taliban’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the group was committed to the rights of women under Islamic law, and that they will be allowed to work and study “within our framework”.

He said: “We are going to allow women to work and study within our frameworks. Women are going to be very active within our society, but within the framework of Islam. “They are going to be working shoulder to shoulder with us. We would like to assure the international community that there will be no discrimination.” Mujahid further said no one will be allowed to use the territory of Afghanistan for attacks against any nation. He said the group will not harm anyone, and that it is mostly inter-ested in restoring peace and progress to the south Asian country.

Mujahid said: “I would like to assure the international community that nobody will be harmed. We do not want to have any problems with the international community.” “We have the right to act according to our religious principles. Other countries have different approaches, rules and regulations; the Afghans have the right to have their own rules and regulations in accordance with our values.”

