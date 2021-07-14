News

Taliban flag raised above border crossing with Pakistan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Taliban are reported to have raised their flag above a key border post between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and claim it is now under their control.

Videos being shared on social media show the white flag fluttering above the Spin Boldak crossing near Kandahar.

Afghan officials have denied the post has fallen, although pictures on social media show the militants chatting to Pakistani border guards.

The BBC has been told the Taliban took the border crossing with no resistance.

In recent weeks, the militants have made rapid advances across the country, seizing a series of border posts from Afghan forces, including crossings with Iran, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. It comes as the US withdraws its forces from Afghanistan ahead of an 11 September deadline set by President Joe Biden.

The Taliban – a fundamentalist Islamist militia who were pushed out of power by the US invasion 20 years ago – have also seized control of a number of key roads as they seek to cut off supply routes to major cities, reports the BBC.

The border post dividing the Afghan town of Spin Boldak in Kandahar province on one side and the Pakistani town of Chaman on the other, is the second busiest crossing between the countries.

According to BBC correspondent Lyse Doucet, the crossing would be a major prize – symbolically and strategically – if the Taliban continue to hold it. It would give them significant customs revenue from the trade which flows back and forth and provide direct access to areas in Pakistan, where Taliban leaders and fighters are known to have been based for many years, she says.

The BBC has not been able to independently verify the reports but Pakistani officials confirmed the Taliban had taken the post. Journalists and the public have been told not to approach the border from the Pakistan side, and there is an urgent security meeting under way there, our reporter in Quetta has been told.

In a statement, the Taliban’s Zabihullah Mujahid told residents and traders their “security is guaranteed”.

But Afghan interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told the AFP news agency that while there had been “some movements near the border… security forces have repelled the attack”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Oyetola sues for religious tolerance as he receives award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday admonished the leaders of the various religions to continue to work together for the overall development of the state.   Governor Oyetola gave the admonition at a oneday special conference and prayers for the government and people of the state.   The theme of the programme, which was […]
News

LG polls: Police deploy 8,292 officers, warn orderlies, riggers

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Ahead of Saturday, March 6, local government council election in the 25 LGAs of Delta State, the state Police Command has deployed 8,292 men and officers to ensure the smooth conduct of the council elections. This was as the Command warned that any security aide, who escorts his or her principal to polling units, would […]
News

Non-oil tax revenue defies COVID-19, says FIRS boss

Posted on Author Issa Abdullahi

In spite of the global economic upheaval caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has continued to record significant increase in collectable tax revenue from the non-oil sector of the economy. Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Nami, disclosed this in Abuja during a courtesy call on the Minister of Finance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica