Taliban imposing ‘horrifying’ human rights curbs, UN chief warns

Guterres calls on the Taliban to halt its advance, says they are imposing severe restrictions on human rights in areas of Afghanistan under its control – targeting women and journalists in particular.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the Taliban to immediately halt its offensive in Afghanistan, warning that the country “is spinning out of control”.

“The message from the international community to those on the warpath must be clear: seizing power through military force is a losing proposition. That can only lead to prolonged civil war or to the complete isolation of Afghanistan,” Guterres told reporters on Friday.

Guterres called on all parties to do more to protect civilians. He also said he was “deeply disturbed by early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions on human rights in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists”.

“It is particularly horrifying and heartbreaking to see reports of the hard-won rights of Afghan girls and women being ripped away from them,” he said.

The UN is evaluating the security situation in Afghanistan on “an hour-by-hour basis” and moving some staff to the capital Kabul, but is not evacuating anyone from the country, the UN spokesman said earlier on Friday.

The UN chief’s plea came as the armed group seized the country’s second and third biggest cities, Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south, on Friday as resistance from government’s forces crumbled leaving residents in disbelief and stoking major fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away.

“They literally sold us out, there was no government resistance,” one female resident from Kandahar told Al Jazeera, fighting back tears. “I never imagined that Kandahar would be taken so easily,” she added.

Witnesses in Herat and Kandahar, told Al Jazeera that members of the armed group had started to search residents’ homes – looking for people close to the government and also seizing guns and vehicles.

Ismail Khan, one of the highest-profile commanders fighting for the Afghan government in Herat was captured by the Taliban on Friday. According to Al Jazeera’s diplomatic editor James Bays, Khan was boarded on a plane to Kabul to deliver a message from the armed group to senior figures in Kabul.

“The suggestion is that they want to avoid a battle in the capital city and the Taliban have some suggestions on how to avoid such a battle,” Bays said.

* Courtesy: Al Jazeera

