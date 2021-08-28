Taliban’s triumph in Afghanistan, strong warning for Nigeria

The strategists in the United States government would never have believed that Afghanistan would fall so fast into the hands of the Taliban right after the withdrawal of US troops in 2021and this twist in the global terror narrative should be a pungent warning to both Iran and Nigeria for good reason.

To domesticate the issue and help Nigerian patriots to better understand what we are up against we could describe the Afghanistan situation as a triumph of “cow logic” over “intelligent logic”. The US like many other nations run their analyses of the global terror campaign on the tracks of intelligent human reasoning refusing to accept that a new global war form has emerged that has a method to its madness. The strategies of the Taliban are based on a template that promotes a war that has no standard shape, form or text book procedure. Its strengths are the greatest weaknesses of western civilisation and those who align with it.

The arcane engineers who wrote this new global war head use religion as a cover for their supremacist goals because religion is the only known agency that can bypass the intelligent human mind to enslave his actions and emotions to the conviction of his heart.

This global terror agenda uses the Islamic religion as a cover and the sword of violence as a tool to shatter the human soul and break the human spirit till the individual is enslaved completely. This may sound mad, even silly but it’s a proven process that has a method to its madness as Tony Blair commented when it hit Britain under his command as the prime minister. Britain seems to have fared better than most because it understands “cow logic”. At a glance, cow logic seems laughable until we begin to realise that an army that fights from the deep recess of the human spirit will always beat an army that fights from its brain.

The religious fire inside a man’s heart that bypasses reasoning is more dangerous, tenacious and enduring than the resolve of a regular trained soldier. Afghanistan had collapsed from within even before the first Taliban returned to claim the prize and Nigeria is already collapsing from within because we keep thinking the war against terror can be won with guns. Aisha Dukku of Gombe State is perhaps one of the best evangelists of the “cow logic” paralysing Nigeria. When Aisha opened up on the 19th of January 2018 in the hallowed chambers of governance in Abuja that the life of a cow was equal to that of a Nigerian citizen, she was derided.

When she went further to blame magi cubes for the terrorism in Nigeria she was dismissed but we forget that she is a well-educated person and the “cow logic” script she was championing was just a public display of the fire in her heart. We don’t want to accept that her ‘cow logic” is a product of a vision planted in her heart.

The success of the “cow logic” strategy was put on display in a Channels Television interview hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, when the erudite Dr. Hakim Baba Ahmed representing the Northern Elders Forum subconsciously injected “cow logic” into the conversation by referring to the grazing map of the colonial era as a legal tender that we must address.

The evidence that we have all been cowed into this ‘cow logic” was again present in the intellectual response of the highly respected counsel of Femi Falana. Instead of all the legal defenses mounted by Falana, the issue would have been better addressed if he had demanded equal rights for the Palm Wine Tappers Association, the Night Soil Men Association of Nigeria, the Guild of Registered Town Criers and other anachronisms that should not even be whispered in a sane environment. In his conclusion, Okinbaloye called for more dialogue and meetings along the same lines of reasoning and I groaned inwardly because this was the same Afghanistani trajectory for a season. The mouthing of political irrelevancies and broadcast of legalistic inanities to boost the ego of the nation that something is being done while nothing changes.

This “cow logic” has been injected into the nation’s blood stream and we are all carriers of the virus. It is again the root reason we are absorbing “surrendered terrorists” into the Armed Forces of Nigeria, it’s the root cause of the “bandits” label that the press media is championing instead of calling a felon a felon. Cow logic is the main reason why the Salafist power broker, Isa Pantami, is still walking in the corridors of power with a certificate of indulgence signed by Pastor Garuba Shehu. Cow logic propelled a serving governor to travel out of Nigeria to pay out huge sums of money to appease felons with protection money.

Cow logic is a compelling strategy and it is working very well. If you asked my opinion as a strategist I would put my money on the triumph of cow logic in Nigeria just as it went in Afghanistan except off course we are permitted to inject its antidote while there is yet time.

• Ladi Peter Thompson, a strategist thinker, writes in from Lagos

