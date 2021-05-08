Talks of coup by Presidency wrong –Bode George

Former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South West, Chief Bode George, has faulted allegation of military coup by the Presidency, saying that it is trash Bode George, who was a guest on Friday on Morning Show, a breakfast programme on Arise Television, monitored by Saturday Telegraph, stated further that President Muhammadu Buhari must rise up to the challenge of insecurity in the nation, adding that the perceived presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was an insult to the country. On the coup allegation, George wondered why the Presidency was talking about taking over of an elected government, and stressed that the people had a right to speak up, when things are not going the right way.

“Are you saying that if we feel that things are not going in the right way, we cannot talk? When we talk, that is a fundamental right to react to situation and things that are not impacting on us positively. Are you saying we are zombies and that when we see things that are not right we should not talk? The President must have a feedback and the feedback is that all is not well.

“Femi Adesina can be deceiving himself; but all is not well. He must have relations, he must have friends and he must have his own children too. All these talk about trying to take over government is to do what? So, people should no longer talk? The current Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed was the greatest spokesman, when former president Goodluck Jonathan was in government, talking from all sides of his mouth.

There was a time Bola Tinubu called Jonathan a drunken Ijaw man, did he get offended. The government must take care of the security of lives and properties, which is non-negotiable. Please, let them move away from this kind of statement,” he said.

The retired naval officer said that it is not the responsibility of the military to take over government, and that as a former military officer, he knew what the situation was when there was a normal civilian government and what it was when there was a military government. He noted that the military was yet to get back to normal after its intervention in governance, while emphasising that it has never been the responsibility of the military to be in government and that it would never be. He said: “Everybody is designed and trained to do his own function so that the collective responsibility, the unanimous working together is to make sure that A and B can move in one direction that would be synonymous to civilised behaviour. “Those who are talking about military, military, military should dance away from it, it is not acceptable, it will completely roll this country back many centuries.

“The military should be engaged to drive these miscreants away, this is better than to tell them to come and be in government, is that what we are trained for? I don’t subscribe to it, it will set us so many centuries back. “Let us talk about our problem, which is the essence of democracy. We can react to things that are not going right. It is part of the fundamental human rights of every Nigerian.

That is why we are saying that the system we are running is akin to military organisation. You have one man sitting at the helm of the government and the orders percolate to the bottom, no. In a democratic dispensation, power must come from the bottom up. The power of the people is what would drive our politicians because they were elected. They told us that please trust me, I will go there to manage the resources of your nation for your benefit, not the other way round.” Bode George described the perceived presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu as an insult to the people of Nigeria, and those who are committed to the country. He said that Tinubu should be asked to state why he wanted to be president, and what he did where he had governed before

Like this: Like Loading...