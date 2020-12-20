Tall tales in Akwa Ibom

The amount of monies reportedly spent in contravention of Akwa Ibom State Appropriation Act of 2019 are humongous, just as the entirety of what has spontaneously become an outrage in the petrol-dollar-rich state possesses qualities that could brighten its chances in competing for golden prize on scandal of the year 2020 in Nigeria.

The robustly investigative story published recently by The Mail, an Uyo-based tabloid, is said to have been supported by the John D. and Catherine T. Mac Arthur Foundation and the International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

A number of individuals, including yours sincerely, are of the view that, with the story, the newspaper, edited by one Ifreke Nseowo, has what it takes to be considered for award from the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA), among other media award-given organizations.

But it is doubtful whether

The Mail is on the radar of the Nigerian Press Council, the regulatory body for newspapers and magazines in Nigeria.

Whichever, the newspaper and the two journalists that anchored the story – Ekemini Simon and Abasifreke Effiong – have proven a point that written off local newspapers in Akwa Ibom as being below average might be another faulty generalisation.

A review of the alleged extra budgetary expenditure as reported by the newspaper shows that N4.864 billion was spent on the purchase of vehicles instead of N738 million stipulated by the appropriation law; N5.04 billion against N2.5 billion that was approved for maintenance of the state government-owned aircraft;

N2.7 billion for fueling and lubricating generators and vehicles of the state governor and his deputy rather than N1.3 billion appropriated for the purpose; N4.491 billion, and not the approved N3.6 billion, is said to have been spent on what is classified “government special development projects”;

N120 million was spent on “security encoded ID cards for those on pilgrimage”, whereas N9

