Tallen calls on corporate Nigeria to support women football

Women Affairs Minister, Pauline Tallen, has called on Corporate Nigeria to support the country’s women football, saying the task of empowering the girl/ child belongs to everybody.

Speaking when officials of Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) led by its chairperson, Aisha Falode, and its Chief Operating Officer, Dupe Shabi, visited her Abuja office on Friday,

Tallen urged patriotic Nigerians and corporate bodies to help grow the league, which she noted has produced great players for the country.

She assured the NWFL of her continued support, pledging to lead its campaign for sponsorship and a level-playing ground for the development of women football.

Commending the football body for its efforts to raise the standard of the women’s game and being good ambassadors despite all the odds against them, Tallen also praised the girls, clubs and their financiers for their perseverance despite the harsh economic climate

