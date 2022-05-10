News

Tallen: Countries that address issues around SDG Goals make progress faster

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni, Abuja

While receiving the delegation of Pathfinder International in her Conference Room, the Minister of Women’s Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has declared that countries that address issues around the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals of (UN-SDG) make progress faster than those which tend not to do so.

Tallen was speaking on the occasion of the High-Level Meeting with the team from Pathfinder International led by Amina Dorayi and Ininfon Etuk. Pathfinder International works in collaboration with She Forum Africa.

The Women’s Affairs’ minister, who further submitted that the 17 SDGs cannot be achieved if women are neglected, held the meeting with the groups in the presence of the Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs in the Office of the First Lady, Dr. Rukayyatu Abdulkareem Gurin and Directors of the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs.

The visitors at the high-level meeting were around to discuss partnerships for goals to advance the gender agenda for sustainable development. They were also meeting with the Minister preparatory to flagging-off of the #icommit campaign, which is a high-level convergence by pathfinder international in partnership with She forum Africa to deepen awareness and build momentum for gender equality.

The visitor’s theme for discussion centred on three pedestals:

*That, gender equality is a basic human right and its achievement has immense socioeconomic implications. The economic case has also been advanced in support of this by many global voices.

*That, daily realities globally and specifically in Nigeria, call for contemporary measures to tackle persisting challenges affecting sustainable development, top of the chain being gender inequality.

*And, misconceptions around gender equality and gender mainstreaming pass it off as a “Women’s Thing” whereas gender mainstreaming is about representation and inclusion of solutions that cater to all.

 

