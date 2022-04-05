News

Tallen tasks NCWS on women’s inclusiveness

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni, Abuja Comment(0)

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has tasked the new President of the National Council of Women Society (NCWS), Lami Adamu Lau along with her Executive Council Members not only to ensure forging good working relationship with the First Ladies at the state level but to ensure that rural women are not neglected while carrying on the developmental programmes of NCWS during their tenure.

She urged the newly elected NCWS EXCO to make the focus of their politics that of support for credible women at the state level and that they must ensure deep respect and support for incumbent public office holders among the women ranks either at government level or even within the NCWS.

“Remove envy from your life; support your leaders, especially current women office holders. This is how your own time for appointment into public office can quickly come,” she charged.

While continuing with her nuggets for the newly elected Adamu Lau–led EXCO of the NCWS, the women affairs minister further charged them to respect constituted authority.

“Respect Mr. President as well as the First Lady as your National Patrons. Respect also the governors and the First Ladies at the states’ level,” she said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari may hold virtual meeting with South East APC leaders

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

…over IPOB stay-at-home threat   President Muhammadu Buhari may opt for a virtual meeting with South-East All Progressives Congress stakeholders on Thursday instead of physically visiting the region, following the stay-at-order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), New Telegraph has learnt.   New Telegraph reported last week that the President would be meeting with […]
News

Sylva: FG’ll continue to invest in hydrocarbons

Posted on Author Chinagorom Chukwu

The Federal Government has reiterated its determination to continue to invest in hydrocarbons despite the global clamour for renewable energy. Nigeria currently has a huge gas reserve of about 600 trillion scf of gas deposit. Delivering an address at the Society of Petroleum Engineers Nigeria Council 44th Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) 2021 […]
News

Russia Vs Ukraine: FG warns citizens against travelling to troubled region

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

The Federal Government has advised Nigerians intending to travel to Belarus, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova to put their travel plans on hold until the end of May 2022.   In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, the government said the warning had become necessary because of the growing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica