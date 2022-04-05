Tallen tasks NCWS on women’s inclusiveness

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has tasked the new President of the National Council of Women Society (NCWS), Lami Adamu Lau along with her Executive Council Members not only to ensure forging good working relationship with the First Ladies at the state level but to ensure that rural women are not neglected while carrying on the developmental programmes of NCWS during their tenure.

She urged the newly elected NCWS EXCO to make the focus of their politics that of support for credible women at the state level and that they must ensure deep respect and support for incumbent public office holders among the women ranks either at government level or even within the NCWS.

“Remove envy from your life; support your leaders, especially current women office holders. This is how your own time for appointment into public office can quickly come,” she charged.

While continuing with her nuggets for the newly elected Adamu Lau–led EXCO of the NCWS, the women affairs minister further charged them to respect constituted authority.

“Respect Mr. President as well as the First Lady as your National Patrons. Respect also the governors and the First Ladies at the states’ level,” she said.

