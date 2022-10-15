TAM-GEORGE JOINS SENIOR EXECUTIVE FELLOWS AT HARVARD.

Austin Tam-George, a former Commissioner for Information in the Rivers State Government, has been selected to join the Senior Executive Fellows Program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government in Harvard University, in Boston, United States of America.

Tam-George who works as a communication and educational consultant joined the fall cohort of the executive program which begins in October 2022.

According to the Havard Kennedy School’s Executive Education website, the Senior Executive Fellows program is “the unparalleled professional development program for executives”. The program draws attendance from top US government and military officials, leading academics, and business leaders from around the world.

Harvard Kennedy School of Government is the world’s “leading professional school of governance and public problem-solving” according to the school’s online profile.

Tam-George earned a Ph.D in 2007 from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. He also attended the IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain, where he studied communication and leadership.

Tam-George’s extensive multi-sectoral experience straddles the fields of education, government, oil and gas, and non-profit. He also writes syndicated commentary on good governance in Africa.

For over 20 years, Tam-George taught in different universities, including the University of Cape Town, South Africa, where he was Andrew W. Mellon Postdoctoral Research Fellow. His work in education has brought him in contact with students and professionals from over 70 countries.

In 2008, Tam-George worked as a Research Consultant to the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) in its good governance monitoring projects across Africa.

Tam-George voluntarily resigned his post as Commissioner for Information in the Rivers State government in 2017; and became an advocate for increased investment in youth education.

In October 2021, Tam-George served as a Technical Advisor to the United Nations Educational and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), at its global conference on the impact of COVID-19 on the education of young people in Africa and around the world.

