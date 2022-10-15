News

TAM-GEORGE JOINS SENIOR EXECUTIVE FELLOWS AT HARVARD.

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on TAM-GEORGE JOINS SENIOR EXECUTIVE FELLOWS AT HARVARD.

Austin Tam-George, a former Commissioner for Information in the Rivers State Government, has been selected to join the Senior Executive Fellows Program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government in Harvard University, in Boston, United States of America.

Tam-George who works as a communication and educational consultant joined the fall cohort of the executive program which begins in October 2022.

According to the Havard Kennedy School’s Executive Education website, the Senior Executive Fellows program is “the unparalleled professional development program for executives”. The program draws attendance from top US government and military officials, leading academics, and business leaders from around the world.

Harvard Kennedy School of Government is the world’s “leading professional school of governance and public problem-solving” according to the school’s online profile.

Tam-George earned a Ph.D in 2007 from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. He also attended the IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain, where he studied communication and leadership.

Tam-George’s extensive multi-sectoral experience straddles the fields of education, government, oil and gas, and non-profit. He also writes syndicated commentary on good governance in Africa.

For over 20 years, Tam-George taught in different universities, including the University of Cape Town, South Africa, where he was Andrew W. Mellon Postdoctoral Research Fellow. His work in education has brought him in contact with students and professionals from over 70 countries.

In 2008, Tam-George worked as a Research Consultant to the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) in its good governance monitoring projects across Africa.

Tam-George voluntarily resigned his post as Commissioner for Information in the Rivers State government in 2017; and became an advocate for increased investment in youth education.

In October 2021, Tam-George served as a Technical Advisor to the United Nations Educational and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), at its global conference on the impact of COVID-19 on the education of young people in Africa and around the world.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP to Onochie: You’re still an APC member

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said contrary to her claim, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie is still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan stated that Onochie is number 2 on the ward 4 register of the APC in Aniocha Local […]
News

Reps ask FG to save 33 flooded Delta communities

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to urgently intervene in the more than 33 flooded Ndokwa communities in Delta State. It also directed the Ecological Fund Office to conduct an environmental survey with a view to addressing the excessive flooding witnessed in these Ndokwa communities. The […]
News

DSS not planning attacks on S’East banks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…urges public to disregard false claim by IPOB Top military and security sources have called on the public and the international community to disregard the false claim by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that the Department of State Services (DSS) was planning to sponsor attacks on banks in the South East geo-political zone […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica