News

Tambuwal accepts resignation of 11 commissioners, SSG, chief of staff

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday accepted the resignation of thirteen key cabinet members in his administration. At the top of the list is Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, who was also the overseer of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The remaining commissioners are those hitherto manning the Ministries of Finance, Environment, Youths and Sports, Lands and Housing; as well as Careers and Security – Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, Hon. Sagir Bafarawa, Hon. Bashir Gorau, Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga and Col. Garba Moyi (rtd), respectively. Other commissioners who resigned are those of Commerce, Works, Water Resources, Solid Minerals and Religious Affairs – Hon. Bashir Gidado, Hon. Salihu Maidaji, Hon. Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, Hon. Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad and Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti 2022: Ex-gov Oni dumps PDP

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Former Ekiti State governor, Segun Oni has dumped People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Confirming the development on Saturday in Ado- Ekiti in a telephone chat, Oni’s spokesperson Mr. Adebayo Jackson stated that the decision of Oni and thousands of his supporters to leave PDP was taken at stakeholders’ meeting held at Oni’s residence in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/ […]
News

Ogun orders retirees, ex-political office holders to return govt number plates

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun state government yesterday directed all public officials in possession of government number plates without authorisation, to return them to the office of the Head of Service immediately. The Permanent Secretary of Bureau of Service Matters, Mr. Dahunsi Ogunleye gave the directive in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital. Ogunleye insisted that number plates […]
News

Revealed: How compromised ICC plans to release a trumped-up report on alleged indictment of Nigerian Military leaders.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Fresh facts have emerged on how the International Criminal Court (ICC) has perfected plans to release a report indicting some members of the military hierarchy for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the prosecution of the war against insurgency in Nigeria. According to credible sources, the ICC is planning to indict some military hierarchy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica