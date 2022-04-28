Tambuwal accepts resignation of 11 commissioners, SSG, chief of staff

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday accepted the resignation of thirteen key cabinet members in his administration. At the top of the list is Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, who was also the overseer of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The remaining commissioners are those hitherto manning the Ministries of Finance, Environment, Youths and Sports, Lands and Housing; as well as Careers and Security – Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, Hon. Sagir Bafarawa, Hon. Bashir Gorau, Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga and Col. Garba Moyi (rtd), respectively. Other commissioners who resigned are those of Commerce, Works, Water Resources, Solid Minerals and Religious Affairs – Hon. Bashir Gidado, Hon. Salihu Maidaji, Hon. Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, Hon. Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad and Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu.
Related Articles
Ekiti 2022: Ex-gov Oni dumps PDP
Former Ekiti State governor, Segun Oni has dumped People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Confirming the development on Saturday in Ado- Ekiti in a telephone chat, Oni’s spokesperson Mr. Adebayo Jackson stated that the decision of Oni and thousands of his supporters to leave PDP was taken at stakeholders’ meeting held at Oni’s residence in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/ […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ogun orders retirees, ex-political office holders to return govt number plates
Ogun state government yesterday directed all public officials in possession of government number plates without authorisation, to return them to the office of the Head of Service immediately. The Permanent Secretary of Bureau of Service Matters, Mr. Dahunsi Ogunleye gave the directive in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital. Ogunleye insisted that number plates […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Revealed: How compromised ICC plans to release a trumped-up report on alleged indictment of Nigerian Military leaders.
Fresh facts have emerged on how the International Criminal Court (ICC) has perfected plans to release a report indicting some members of the military hierarchy for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the prosecution of the war against insurgency in Nigeria. According to credible sources, the ICC is planning to indict some military hierarchy […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)