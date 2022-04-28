Tambuwal accepts resignation of 11 commissioners, SSG, chief of staff

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday accepted the resignation of thirteen key cabinet members in his administration. At the top of the list is Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, who was also the overseer of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The remaining commissioners are those hitherto manning the Ministries of Finance, Environment, Youths and Sports, Lands and Housing; as well as Careers and Security – Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, Hon. Sagir Bafarawa, Hon. Bashir Gorau, Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga and Col. Garba Moyi (rtd), respectively. Other commissioners who resigned are those of Commerce, Works, Water Resources, Solid Minerals and Religious Affairs – Hon. Bashir Gidado, Hon. Salihu Maidaji, Hon. Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, Hon. Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad and Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu.

