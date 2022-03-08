Metro & Crime

Tambuwal applauds FG over Ukraine evac, tackling insecurity

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government has been commended for its sustained efforts in rescuing and bringing back Nigerians, especially students trapped in Ukraine as a result of the invasion of the former by Russia.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who gave the commendation while receiving the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, also applauded the apex government for its non-partisan support to the state in checkmating the spate of insecurity that has ravaged parts of it and the country in the recent past.

“I commend the Federal Government for the ongoing efforts to evacuate trapped Nigerians from Ukraine,” the governor said while singling out the minister for his uncommon determination and patriotism in ensuring the triumph of Nigeria’s diplomacy.

“He is among the few foreign ministers we have had that speak every important language in the world. He is doing well and representing our country very well in every fora internationally,” the governor explained.

Praying to God to continue to strengthen President Muhammadu Buhari to confront all security challenges facing the country, Tambuwal appreciated the support of the Federal Government in tackling insecurity in the state, emphasizing that “there is synergy among security apparatuses working in Sokoto.”

“Peace is gradually returning to Sokoto,” he said, noting that “whatever affects one state in Nigeria affects all and even neighboring countries.”

On the role of Sokoto in sustaining national cohesion and integration, the governor said the state: “Is one state where everyone is treated equally, explaining that there no discrimination in terms of provision of subsidized education, housing and empowerment to the people of Sokoto and Nigerians of all shades and convictions living in the state.

“We must work towards ensuring that all of us are one. We must not discriminate against one another. We must work as one people who have the country at heart.”

In his remarks, Onyema said he and his team were in Sokoto to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the tragedies witnessed and suffered over time.

He said within this period the international community has inundated the ministry to convey condolences and assured the state of the continued solidarity of the Federal Government and the international community.

According to him, the international community is behind the Governor and the state, while expressing profound sympathy and condolences to the families and victims of unfortunate incidents that were witnessed in the state.

“Mr President is proud of you and the state. Many people have spoken sincerely and highly of his and state hospitality,” the Minister noted, saying that he hopes other states will emulate “what you and Sokoto are doing.”

On the efforts to move Nigerians trapped in Ukraine out of the embattled country, Onyema said all the students of Sokoto State caught up in the tragedy have  been evacuated, just as the government continues to work tirelessly to ensure the evacuation of all Nigerians there.

He explained that in that regard the over 400 students trapped in Sumy, North-Eastern Ukraine will now be evacuated after difficult negotiations with the Ukrainian authorities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Report: 4 policemen killed in Enugu as gunmen attack police station

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least four policemen were killed in Enugu when invading gunmen attacked a police station in Iwollo, Ezeagu local government area of the State. The attacked reportedly took place in the early hours of Tuesday. The attack turned bloody as four policemen were allegedly killed by the hoodlums who stormed the station in a […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Police rescue Chinese abducted in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter

  Daniel Atori, Minna   The Niger State Police Command has rescued four Chinese expatriates who were attacked and abducted by suspected armed bandits while working on the transmission line tower of the Shiroro-Hydro Power Dam in Gussase village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. In a statement by the Police Public Relations […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits demand N500m for wives, daughters of Kaduna community leader

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bandits who abducted two wives as well as four daughters of a Kaduna community leader have demanded N500 million. Malam Ibrahim Tanko, the Sarkin Hausawa of Anguwar Azara in Jere, along the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Kaduna State; said the abductors have contacted him. Recall that Bandits, last Wednesday, raided the residence of Malam Tanko […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica