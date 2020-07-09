News

Tambuwal appoints commissioners to oversee vacant ministries

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has approved the appointment of two of his commissioners to oversee vacant positions in two ministries pending the filling of the positions in due course. This was one of the outcomes of the state executive council meeting held at the Government House, Sokoto, yesterday. According to the governor, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Bashir Gidado Jegawa, would oversee the Ministry of Budget and Planning, while that of Basic Education, Alhaji Bello Guiwa, would be in charge of the Ministry of Lands and Housing.

