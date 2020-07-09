Tambuwal appoints commissioners to oversee vacant ministries

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has approved the appointment of two of his commissioners to oversee vacant positions in two ministries pending the filling of the positions in due course. This was one of the outcomes of the state executive council meeting held at the Government House, Sokoto, yesterday. According to the governor, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Bashir Gidado Jegawa, would oversee the Ministry of Budget and Planning, while that of Basic Education, Alhaji Bello Guiwa, would be in charge of the Ministry of Lands and Housing.
Related Articles
Sports Minister, Atiku Foundation mourn Ajimobi
Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare has expresed shock over the death of former Oyo State Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi who pased away on Thursday at age of of 70. According to Dare: “The passing of my elder brother, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, is both untimely and tragic. He served the good people […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Delta: Police confirm death of missing man
The Police in Delta on Tuesday confirmed the death of Mr Gideon Akwaran, a staff of College of Education, Agbor, who was recently reported missing. Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya who made the confirmation to newsmen in Asaba, said that Akwaran’s lifeless body was found in Agbor on Monday by passers-by. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC NEC: Buhari violates oath of office – PDP
*Demands resignation of AGF, Yobe gov The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of violating his oath of office by allowing the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hold in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Chambers. The party is also demanding the resignation of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)