Tambuwal appoints Daniel campaign spokesperson

The Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Prince Daniel as Spokesperson for his Presidential Campaign.

Prince Daniel is a multi-award winning broadcaster, a United Nations Youth Ambassador for Peace, an International Conference Speaker and a Silver Mic Member of the Black Speakers Network (BSN), USA.

He is also an Associate Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), member Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) and Screen Writers Guild of Nigeria (SWGN).

Prior to his appointment, he was the Group Programme Director of Cool FM/Wazobia FM/Nigeria Info/Arewa Radio, Nigeria.

Prince Daniel is a recipient of many professional awards and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Administration.

 

Reporter

