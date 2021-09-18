News

Tambuwal approves 2 senior councilors for Sultanate Council

Sokoto State Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the appointment of two additional Senior Councilors for the Sultanate Council. A statement signed by Secretary to the Sultanate Council, Sokoto and signed by Sa’idu Muhammadu Maccido, Danburam Sokoto, revealed that the appointment was with affect from September 13, 2021. The appointees are Alhaji Muhammadu Maiturare 2; Sarkin Kabin Yabo, the District Head of Yabo and Alhaji Muhammadu Jabbi Kilgori; Sa’in Kilgori, the District Head of Kilgori. The letter conveying the approval was signed by Alhaji Abubakar Sahabi Bello, the Permanent Secretary Political Affairs Department, Cabinet Office on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government.

