Tambuwal approves N7bn contracts variation

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has approved the sum of N7 billion variation claim for some of the on-going projects being executed in the state. Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Lema Abubakar, stated this while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting held at the Council Chamber of the Government House, Sokoto. Abubakar said N4.2 billion was approved for the variation claim of the on-going construction of Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital, whose initial contract sum was N14.4 billion. With the variation the total contract sum now stands at N18.5 billion. Similarly, the sum of N1.28 billion was also approved for the variation claim on the on-going construction of the Premier Hospital, Tambuwal, which initial contract sum was N2.7 billion, but now stands at N4 billion. He also said the sum of N990 million has been approved as a variation of the on-going Premier Hospital, Binji, raising the total cost from N2.7 billion to N3.7 billion.
