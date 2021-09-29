Tambuwal assents to law establishing Erosion, Watershed Management Agency

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday assented to a law for the establishment of the state Erosion and Watershed Management Agency (SEWMA). The responsibility of the agency is to control erosion, flood, climate change and watershed problems.

This is part of the practical steps being taken by the governor towards addressing all challenges relating to environmental degradation across the state. Recall that the governor sent the bill to the state House of Assembly for a law for the establishment of the agency and as a result, on September 15, the House passed the bill for the state Erosion and Watershed Management Agency (SEWMA).

