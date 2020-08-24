Tambuwal begins consultations ahead of 2023 presidency

Sokoto State governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, might have begun consultations for the 2023 presidency. The former Speaker of the House of Representatives met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Ota, Abeokuta, behind closed doors over the weekend.

He held similar discussions with former Minister of Defence, Lt-Gen. Theophilous Danjuma, and former President of the Senate, David Mark. Though Tambuwal and his hosts kept sealed lips, a source, however, disclosed that the Sokoto governor has begun work on his presidential project.

According to the source, “The presidential election is less than three years; this is the time for anybody with ambition to begin to show interest.

“You’re aware he (Tambuwal) did very well in the (2018) PDP primaries, he came second, even though he joined the race late. There is nothing wrong if he contests again in 2023.” Tambuwal is in his second term in office as governor.

Though the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it has not yet zoned its 2023 presidential ticket, there is every indication that the party will retain the ticket in the North. A member of the party hinted that even if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zones its ticket to the South, PDP’s ticket will remain in the North, “to correct the injustice.”

“Since (Umaru Musa) Yar’Adua, the North (on the platform of PDP) has not produced the presidency. So, for justice sake, the ticket will be retained in the North.” Out of the 16 years PDP ruled the country, the North held power for only three years as against South’s 13 years (eight years of Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan’s five years).

Tambuwal was believed to have lost the PDP ticket to former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in 2018 because PDP governors were not united. Only Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and about two or three others, supported him. The then outgoing governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, also contested the presidential primaries. This helped to divide the governors’ votes.

This time, the governors appeared more united. Tambuwal now heads the PDP Governors’ Forum, and has been able to get more of them involved in the activities of the party.

The governors intervened in the misunderstanding between the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and the party’s caucus in the House of Representatives. The reorganisation of the Governors’ Forum is seen as a move to checkmate Atiku and others who might want to contest the presidency on PDP platform. Tambuwal is also deputy chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Like this: Like Loading...