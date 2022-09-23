Tambuwal, BoT parley over PDP crisis

In continuation of its reconciliation process of aggrieved members of the party, the board of trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, met with Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in Abuja. Tambuwal is the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum. He told his visitors that the governors are already discussing among themselves with a viewing to coming up with a solution to the crisis rocking the party soon. “Be rest assured that as governors of the party, we are also talking to ourselves on the way forward and very soon the governors forum will meet and we will come up with what we feel should be the solution and the way forward for the party. “We are all interested in working together for an objective and that objective is for the party and Nigerians of goodwill, because we believe we have had enough of the government of APC.”
JUST IN: INEC presents Certificate of Return to Obaseki, Shaibu
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday presented certificate of return to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu. The National Commissioner, INEC in charge of Edo, Rivers, and Bayelsa, Mrs. May Agbmuche-Mbu made the presentation on Tuesday at the INEC office in Aduwawa, Benin City, the Edo State capital.
2023: We'll not denigrate S'East, other zones –NNPP
The National leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said it would not on anyway denigrate the South East or any other zone ahead of next year's general elections to win. NNPP National Chairman, Prof Rufa'i Ahmed Alkali, stated this yesterday, in reaction to the statement credited to the party's presidential candidate, Senator
Bishop to FG: Restructure or divide Nigeria in peace
The Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Oleh Diocese in Delta State, Rt. Rev. John Aruakpor, has called on the Federal Government to begin the process restructuring the country or consider the clamour for dividing the country to allow those who wish to secede to do so peacefully. The cleric said this was one of
